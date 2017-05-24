Rick Pharr and his wife Carol own CTN Travels. From their base in Midland, North Carolina, the couple derives much satisfaction in helping people fulfill their lifelong travel dreams.

David Hoekman, managing editor, talked with Rick Pharr about the travel business.

Q: What type of tours are you running?

A: We do custom-developed trips. We target primarily bank travel groups and senior adult groups. Probably the shortest trip we do is three nights. We rely on the input from our customers as to what they think their travelers want to do. Then we put together the product based on that information.

Q: What are the elements of a good tour?

A: One of the foremost things is a good tour director. You want somebody who knows the region, who has experience and can easily integrate themselves into the group so they become part of the travel experience in a positive manner.

For motorcoach tours, you want a great coach and a good quality driver.

And obviously, you need interesting things to do and see. We do a lot of meals with our programs, so we try to be creative in getting those meals. Responding to food allergies has become a real issue. One of the things we do is to give dining details on their handout. We identify the restaurant, the date and time they are going, and the menu options. It shows we’re doing upscale meals. And if there are issues with the menus, we can catch those before they go to that meal.

Q: How did you get ideas for your programs?

A: We’re always looking. Our company is a part owner of Travel Alliance Partners, so we look to some of our partners for ideas they may have started.

Malta is a destination we worked on with one of our partners. It’s not on a lot of peoples’ radar, but it’s a beautiful location. It has 7,000 years of history and is English-speaking to a degree. We’ve customized it to be something that is doable with groups between 10 and 16 people.

We’re also working with another partner on a Galapagos Islands program.

I think people are still looking to do bucket-list stuff. If they are worried about travel to areas with potential conflict, there are destinations they can do. You can still get a trip of a lifetime to a particular destination. You may have to avoid certain locations to feel comfortable.

The enjoyment level that people seem to have when they travel is still pretty high. Over the years, we’ve had people tell us they have lived all their life just to see some place or some thing. When we took them there, it was accomplished. That’s a good feeling.

Q: What’s the next big thing for CTN Travels

A: Trying not to be a nonprofit. Sometimes I think people think that is what we are. Our goal is to make some money and do some good trips.

For more information, call 704-888-0698 or visit ctntravels.com.