North Carolina’s Cumberland County expands tourism product

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — In the last 12 months, Fayetteville and Cumberland County have added tourism offerings that appeal to a wide variety of travelers.

Adventure seekers:

The community’s first trampoline park opened in mid-December in Fayetteville. Located in Westover Shopping Center, 40,000-square-foot Defy Fayetteville features over 25 trampolines, including angled wall trampolines and launching decks. The park touts a ninja obstacle course, a zipline, trapeze, battle beams, stunt fall activity and many foam pits to ensure a safe landing. Two other trampoline parks are scheduled to open in 2018, JP Jumpmasters in Fayetteville and Surge Trampoline Park in Hope Mills.

Spring Lake Outpost is Fort Bragg’s gateway to the Lower Little River. The veteran and family owned facility aims to merge water sports with relaxation. Canoes, kayaks and/or tubes are available for rental. Transportation back to the starting point is provided for each booked trip. Short and long routes are available seven days a week.

Craft beer drinkers:

The year 2017 was a busy one for breweries in Cumberland County. Two new breweries opened in downtown Fayetteville, pushing Cumberland County’s brewery total to five. Dirt Bag Ales, a 2015 addition to the tourism lineup, began building a new and expanded location in Hope Mills. The three newest breweries are veteran owned and veteran run.

Two veterans opened Lake Gaston Brewing and Restaurant in downtown Fayetteville in late 2017. Each weekend it has at least four of its beers on tap, along with a variety of other beer offerings. They also are a full-service restaurant.

Military veterans opened Bright Light Brewing Company, a pet and family friendly establishment, in mid-2017. Rotating craft brews are on tap. Plus, the brewery plays host to a rotating list of Fayetteville’s finest food trucks.

History buffs:

The 82nd Airborne and War Memorial Museum, located on Fort Bragg, tells the history of the 82nd Airborne from its inception during the World War I era to modern military history. The museum is currently renovating and updating all galleries. It is set to re-open during All American Week in May.

In November 2017, Freedom Memorial Park in Fayetteville installed a Global War on Terrorism Memorial. Park monuments honor Cumberland County’s War dead.

Health Conscious :

Floating Shanti in Fayetteville is the only location in the Piedmont region of North Carolina that offers flotation therapy. Flotation therapy uses a combination of sensory deprivation and enriched mineral water to allow floaters to relax and renew. Flotation takes place in a soundproof tank that holds warm, shallow water, enriched with Epsom salts. This new facility offers a variety of other services.

Clean Eatz, a healthy lifestyle restaurant, opened in Fayetteville’s Westwood Shopping Center in 2017. Everything on the restaurant’s menu is a delicious, healthy option. In addition to a restaurant, Clean Eatz offers meal plans, family meals, catering, smoothies, spices and snacks.

Foodies :

A local food-truck favorite, The Blind Pig NC, will open a restaurant in downtown Fayetteville in January 2018. The Blind Pig serves quality smoked meats, presented with a fusion of homemade sauces and vinegars.

Another food truck favorite is The Angry Hawaiian, which features smoked chicken or pulled pork on a roll topped with hand-cut pineapple marinated with sambal pepper paste.

Crown Fried Chicken opened its doors in October 2017. The Spring Lake establishment serves New York-style fried chicken cooked to order, along with other delicacies. The eatery is known for its Mumbo Sauce.

For more on things to see and do in Cumberland County, or to plan a visit, head to VisitFayettevilleNC.com