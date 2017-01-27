Chug into the past with Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad

While the Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad runs between Antonito, Colorado, and Chama, New Mexico, in another sense it takes visitors on a trip into the past.

“The train is a rolling museum,” said Alan Loomis, conductor for the railroad. “Railroad aficionados come from around the world to ride on it.”

The 64-mile-long railroad was built in 1880 to serve the mining industry. Its narrow-gauge tracks made it possible to run trains through steep mountain passes and around tight curves. After service on the line was discontinued in 1969, the states of New Mexico and Colorado stepped in to save the railway, recognizing it as an historic treasure.

Today the Cumbres & Toltec is the longest, highest, and most complete example of late 19th- and early 20th-century narrow-gauge railroading in the country. Operating from late May through late October, the railway offers a variety of trips, with motorcoach service that shuttles guests back to their departure point at either end. In the historic mountain settlement of Osier, the train stops for a mid-day, all-you-can-eat buffet meal.

Other themed trips include sunset dinner train rides and trips geared to botanist fans who want to learn more about the flowers and ecology of the San Juan Mountains. Whatever journey is choosen, the huff-and-puff of the steam engine is the constant accompaniment.

“Our docents tailor their presentations to the specific interests of groups,” Loomis said. “We can focus on rail history and technology, for example, or on the geology of the landscape we travel through.”

Whether people are in a first-class seat or in coach, all cars have large windows with exceptional views of the changing scenery, which begins in sagebrush prairie and winds upward through high mountain passes. An open-air gondola provides even more expansive viewing of a landscape little changed in a hundred years.

For more information, call 888-286-2737 or visit cumbrestoltec.com.

Article by Lori Erickson