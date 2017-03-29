Custom Tours, Inc. becomes Custom Tours & More

WATERBURY, Vt. — Custom Tours, Inc., a leading wholesale receptive tour company, founded in 1994 by Linda Edelman, has been sold to Janet Rebman from Etna, New Hampshire. The sale was completed on February 17, 2017.

Rebman comes to Custom Tours with a well-rounded set of experiences. Starting her career in the hotel industry at Westin and Hyatt hotels and after making it to department head, Rebman decided to switch careers. Moving to Denver, she took her first career step by working for a tour company, Great American Travel, a group specializing in bus tours. Catching the bug for the industry, Rebman switched to the meeting, event and convention planning industry for 12 years. Janet handled the convention and hotel negotiations, marketing, logistics, speakers and itinerary scheduling for the American Water Works Association and the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Ready to come back to her east coast roots, Janet joined Dartmouth College as a director in alumni relations and development with responsibility for reunions, homecoming and a wide variety of other events, working with some of the area community members. Rebman was then recruited to become the executive director of the Hanover Area Chamber of Commerce in Hanover, New Hampshire, where she spent the last 11-plus years. In that role, she created, negotiated and marketed over 35 unique programs and events for employees and principles of area businesses. She also has participated in a wide variety of pro-bono committees including the Veterans Community Liaison Committee, the public affairs committee for the local library, the Dartmouth Entrepreneurial Network and served as a mentor for the Hoffman Haas Foundation at the NH Center for Non-profits. Rebman is confident her experience and passion for the New England and the surrounding area will be well suited for the receptive tour industry and beyond.

Linda Edelman will remain an integral part of the Custom Tours team in a variety of capacities. Janet Cross will also continue in her current role, which will help maintain the high level of service clients have grown accustomed to expecting from the company. Custom Tours & More will remain in Vermont and also will open a new office in New Hampshire.

Specializing in wholesale tours in New England, Eastern Canada and New York, Custom Tours & More creates itineraries for groups to be able to experience an intimate and rare glimpse into the local region. Custom Tours & More will continue to be a vehicle for a worry-free, effortless, and exclusive tour product by developing and enhancing the unique offerings and exceptional experiences that Custom Tours has provided for the past 23 years. The company’s image is one of integrity, consistency, dedication, and relentless, unsurpassed customer care. It will continue to be a local, silent partner, ensuring repeat travelers through local expertise.

For more information, call 802-882-8475 or email customtoursvt@gmail.com.