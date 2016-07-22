Cycle and sip with Ace It! Bike Tours

California’s Sonoma County has some of the best scenery and wines in the country. A great way to experience both is through a bicycle tour. Ace It! Bike Tours offers guided winery and brewery treks starting in downtown Santa Rosa.

The Sonoma Wine Country Tour covers scenic trails and quiet country roads. Stops are made at two or three of the area’s top small wineries, which include Benovia, Hook & Ladder, Pellegrini Wine Company, Russian Hill Estate Winery and Suncé Winery & Vineyard.

The bikes have 21 speeds, front shocks and adjustable seats. They also are equipped with handlebar bags, water bottle cages, locks and rear racks with carriers that can hold three bottles of wine.

The tours are for all levels of riders, as they cover relatively flat, paved trails.

“We host many types of groups, such as corporate team-building groups, family reunions, wedding groups, bachelor and bachelorette parties and just gatherings of friends,” said Frieda Lewis, Ace It! founder and owner. “Sonoma County is a great destination for group tours as there is so much beauty to view by bike, and it’s an excellent way to socialize and have fun.”

The Sonoma Bike ’N Brew Tour rolls to the colorful town of Sebastopol. It stops at Hopmonk Tavern, where participants sample craft beers in the beer garden. The tour then heads back to downtown Santa Rosa for a visit to Russian River Brewing Company. If time allows, then the group also visits nearby Third Street Aleworks.

Local wineries are willing to work with groups, Lewis said, in some cases providing private seating outside. Ace It! can offer ample tour guides according to group size. The company also provides a history of the Santa Rosa area and offers free, custom photo collages for both tours.

Lunch is available for an extra charge.

For more information, call 707-688-4063 or visit aceitbiketours.com.

Article by Mike Pramik