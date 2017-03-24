“Quilt National 2017” at the Dairy Barn Arts Center in Athens, Ohio, celebrates this year — its 20th Biennial.

“Very few arts organizations of our size are able to carry off an international competition and keep it going,” said Jane Forrest Redfern, executive director. “Our excitement is being shared throughout the region as we collaborate with other venues this summer to promote the art of quilting: traditional, Depression era and additional contemporary quilts. We even developed a related Quilt Crawl to uptown Athens.”

The universality of the quilt as a means of artistic expression is reflected in the origins of the juried quilts: all regions of the United States as well as from Great Britain, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, Israel and Germany.

The Memorial Day to Labor Day exhibition at the Dairy Barn Arts Center will benefit from a recent expansion project that makes it easier and more fun for group visits. The center now has a catering kitchen so groups can pre-order box lunches and dine on the new patio. There is also improved bus parking.

When scheduling, consider extra time for the group to visit the Gallery Shop in its new location in a separate 1883 barn on the property that doubles the space for sales of local crafts and fine art — always high quality, since many area artists have connections to Ohio University. For those with artistic types in their group, the new Fiber Arts Studio allows the staff to arrange for groups to create something of their own during their visit.

Docent tours can be arranged. Group pricing starts at 10 persons. Because of the popularity of Quilt National exhibitions, groups are requested to book two weeks in advance. The Athens Convention and Visitors Bureau can offer help with accommodations. Groups deciding to include the Quilt Crawl experience can receive information about bus parking uptown, those restaurants offering specials and other venues displaying quilts.

For more information, call 740-592-4981 or visit dairybarn.org.

Article by Becky Linhardt