The Dalí Museum sparks creativity with surrealism

Located in the center of downtown St. Petersburg, Florida, The Dalí Museum honors and celebrates the life and work of artist Salvador Dalí.

“Groups visiting The Dalí will enjoy a unique and unforgettable experience,” said Kathy Greif, chief marketing officer, The Dalí Museum. “In addition to the galleries, visitors to The Dalí enjoy the museum’s Avant-garden — an outdoor environment of learning and tranquility. The museum store features artfully inspired jewelry, apparel, books and more. Cafe Gala offers Spanish-themed light fare and beverages. A theater plays an introductory film on Dalí and the museum throughout the day.”

Dalí was a prominent Spanish surrealist artist, known for his fierce, yet unusual paintings and sculptures. The museum’s collection boasts over 2,100 of Dalí’s works spread across different mediums, including prints, sculpture, photos, drawings, manuscripts and oil paintings. It is the largest collection of Dalí’s works outside of Europe.

“The Dalí protects and displays an unparalleled collection of Salvador Dalí artworks — we welcome the public, educate and promote enjoyment,” Greif said. “In a larger sense, The Dalí is a place of beauty dedicated, as is Dalí’s art, to understanding and transformation.”

The museum’s building is a work of art on its own. Featuring 1,062 triangular-shaped glass panels, it’s nicknamed the “Enigma,” for giving an unrivaled view of St. Petersburg’s waterfront.

The “Dalí and Schiaparelli” exhibit is a collaboration between The Dalí Museum and Schiaparelli Paris. It features haute couture gowns and accessories, drawings, objects, photos, paintings and new designs by Bertrand Guyon for Maison Schiaparelli. The exhibit runs from Oct. 18 to Jan. 14, 2018.

Museum admission discounts are offered for groups of 10 or more, and reservations must be made at least two weeks in advance. A premium group option includes a private one-hour docent-led tour. Box lunches also are available for group tours.

Motorcoaches can drop groups off at the entrance. Parking is available in the east end of the parking lot.

For more information, call 727-623-4708 or visit thedali.org.