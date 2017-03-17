For some people, how pewter items are made is a mystery. That mystery is solved for visitors to Danforth Pewter in Middlebury, Vermont.

There, groups can actually see pewter, a malleable metal alloy, being made into items such as jewelry, porringers, baby cups and candlesticks. Pewter is largely tin but also contains copper, antimony and bismuth. In the past lead was sometimes used, but today’s American pewter is lead-free.

Danforth Pewter is a pewter workshop with a retail store attached to it. Viewing windows allow visitors to watch as craftspeople create pewter items through two processes — cast and spun — and a staff member explains the processes and describes the company and its history.

“In cast pewter, items are created by pouring melted pewter into molds, said Andy Toy, director of retail. “Holloware is created by spinning pewter on an antique lathe.”

The company creates 2,000 different pieces of pewter ware from necklaces, pins and earrings to hollowware items including tableware, oil lamps, vases and syrup pitchers.

“It’s a really interesting process,” Toy said. “It’s fascinating to watch a really talented group of craftspeople making beautiful art, really — functional art.”

The company, owned by Fred and Judi Danforth, is in its 41st year. Fred Danforth’s ancestors were colonial pewterists going back to the mid-1700s. His great-great-great-great-great grandfather Thomas Danforth opened a pewter workshop in colonial Connecticut in 1755 and generations of Danforths followed him into the trade. The Danforths became one of the leading families in American pewter.

Danforth Pewter can accommodate groups up to 50. Motorcoach parking is available in the company’s lot. There is no charge for parking or the workshop visit.

Weekday visitors see real craftspeople at work. Weekend visitors see the workshop and a video of the work, as the craftspeople do not work on weekends.

For more information, call 800-222-3142 or visit danforthpewter.com.

Article by Kathie Sutin