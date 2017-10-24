The hottest touring Broadway shows, great comedians, family shows, concerts and more — Dayton, Ohio, has them all! The state-of-the-art Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center and the historic Victoria Theatre are in the heart of downtown Dayton’s arts district, just minutes away from several art galleries, museums, craft breweries and distilleries, shops and restaurants.

The Schuster Center was designed by celebrated architect César Pelli — who has designed some of the world’s tallest buildings, including the Petronas Tower in Kuala Lumpur and the World Financial Center in New York City. The first thing visitors notice about the Schuster Center is the Wintergarden, a spectacular six-story glass atrium featuring a grand elliptical staircase and palm trees. But that’s just the beginning!

The Schuster Center’s 2,300-seat Mead Theatre is a world-class facility for the best in national and international performing arts, including touring Broadway musicals, top-name comedians and concerts. The Mead Theatre is a stunning experience that invokes the feeling of an evening under the stars. The cool blues and orange-reds of the theater’s interior reach all the way to the domed ceiling, where concentric circles of lights depict the Dayton sky as it appeared on the eve of the Wright Brothers’ first flight on Dec. 16, 1903.

Across the street from the Schuster Center, the Victoria Theatre’s “Magnificent Edifice” has provided entertainment in Dayton since 1866. Some of the America’s most prestigious stars (including Edwin Forrest, Lillie Langtry, Harry Houdini, Sarah Bernhardt and Mark Twain) have graced its stage. In the 1940s and 1950s, the theatre was a showcase for Warner Brothers Studios and Disney films. In the 1970s, it gained a listing on the National Register of Historic Places, but narrowly escaped the wrecking ball. Today, the Victoria Theatre’s 1,154-seat gilded theater is home to family performances, classic films, speakers’ series, and intimate concerts ranging from funk, to bluegrass, to classic rock.

What’s the best way to experience all this great entertainment? With a group! Whether it’s a group of friends, family, coworkers, employees, clients, students, scouts or seniors, gather a group of 10 or more and plan for a great theatre experience (often at a discount).

Visit victoriatheatre.com/groups to learn why it’s better with a group!