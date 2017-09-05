Dearborn County combines hands-on fun and learning

Tours in southeast Indiana’s Dearborn County feature lifelong learning and hands-on fun.

Sally McWilliams, the Dearborn County Convention, Visitor and Tourism Bureau’s group sales coordinator, is always on the lookout for new tour ideas and new ways to present the area’s attractions.

“We’re trying to give a group something special,” McWilliams said. “I have a smorgasbord of options.”

Hands-on activities and lifelong learning are especially popular, she said.

Groups can plant a pollinator pot, create a mixed-media bird card, finger paint a “garden” canvas, harvest and arrange sunflowers and zinnias, paint a gourd or wooden birdhouse, create a fused-glass pollinator suncatcher and build a suet bird feeder.

Activities like these were just the ticket for a recent girlfriends getaway tour. The participants wanted to learn how to make new items they could not get anywhere else.

A local master beekeeper provides information about bees and honey. After watching the bees at work in a portable hive, taste local honeys and evaluate their colors, flavors and aromas.

McWilliams can arrange a guided tour of the Oxbow Wetlands, a broad floodplain where the Great Miami River empties into the Ohio River. Search for wildlife through binoculars and birding scopes.

In Dillsboro, history comes alive with a dinner on the main floor of an original 1853 hay press barn. During the visit, the owner discusses how the press works and answers questions.

“We are taking people off the main drag,” McWilliams said. “Dining in the barn is just the coolest setting. That’s really different.”

Group members find out about the Civil War with the program, Meet Dr. Ebersole, Civil War Physician. A local historian portrays Ebersole and talks about the town of Aurora and his service in the war as a physician with the Union Army’s Iron Brigade.

Activities vary by season.

For more information, call 812-265-6999 or visit toursoutheastindiana.com.