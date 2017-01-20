Discover DeKalb Georgia’s hidden treasures

Georgia’s DeKalb County doesn’t fall short when it comes to entertaining groups. Between ancient mummies, prehistoric dinosaurs and sky rides, there are few attractions DeKalb doesn’t offer.

“DeKalb has different and unique experiences,” said Mike Vescio, sales manager of Discover DeKalb. “People are doing and going to things they have not seen before.”

No visit to DeKalb is complete without stopping by one of Georgia’s most popular attractions, Stone Mountain Park. Groups can enjoy hiking trails, laser shows and suspended rope bridges. Summit Skyride is a high-speed Swiss cable car that offers stunning views of the Atlanta skyline and Appalachian Mountains while transporting guests more than 825 feet above ground.

Housing the largest collection of ancient art in the Southeast, the Michael C. Carlos Museum showcases more than 16,000 objects ranging from 9,000-year-old idols to contemporary photographs. Visitors can see the oldest Egyptian mummy in the Americas.

No time machine is required to travel back into the prehistoric past at the Fernbank Museum of Natural History. This museum brings science and history to life through programs, exhibits and collections. One of the most popular exhibits, “Giants of the Mesozoic,” re-creates life in Patagonia, Argentina, where the largest dinosaurs in the world were discovered.

Aside from its array of incredible attractions, DeKalb provides a variety of cuisines. From sushi to Baja fish tacos and barbecue pork, there is a little bit of everything to satisfy everyone’s cravings.

“There are a lot of international restaurants on Buford Highway; it’s known as an international corridor,” Vescio said. “The reason I think people come to DeKalb County is because of the diversity. Whether it’s the mummies at Michael C. Carlos or dinosaurs at Fernbank, groups will see something unique.”

For more information, call 770-492-5000 or visit visitatlantasdekalbcounty.com.