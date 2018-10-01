Take a relaxing floating trip down the Delaware River in New Jersey with Delaware River Tubing.

“This is the best tubing, rafting, kayaking outfitter on the East Coast, maybe the world,” said Greg Crance, owner of Delaware River Tubing in Milford. “We offer a free barbecue lunch midway on a group’s river adventure on our private island.”

Spend three to four hours on a tube lazing down the Delaware River. The river expedition takes groups along a 5–6 mile stretch of river that is typically 2–4 feet deep but can reach 8–10 feet deep in certain areas. A section of the river has Class I rapids (lowest of the classes) and is great for beginners.

Aside from tubing, groups have the option of getting into a kayak, canoe or raft as well. Participants don’t have to be afraid of drifting away from their group. Delaware River Tubing offers a stay-together strap that attaches to tubes to help keep people together.

Delaware River Tubing can accommodate private group or team-building events with advanced notice and offers group pricing.

Something that sets Delaware River Tubing apart from its competition is the fact that the meal package and rental equipment are included in the initial cost. The cost includes the shuttle service to the river, key check, paddles and life jackets.

The meal includes hot dogs or a hamburger, a large drink and a snack. A vegan option is available for an upcharge.

Groups also can take a jet boat tour and experience the local history and view wildlife. There are two tour options and both include lunch.

Advance notice of one week for a group visit is appreciated, but groups can show up during regular hours of operation. Motorcoach parking is available.

Call the company at 908-996-5386 or visit delawarerivertubing.com.

Article by Steph Lulofs