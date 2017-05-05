Denver Art Museum sparks creative thinking

The Denver Art Museum features one of the largest and most comprehensive collections of world art between Chicago and the West Coast. It’s internationally recognized for its American Indian artworks.

The museum’s pre-Colombian and Spanish Colonial works are considered to be one of the finest collections in the world. In total, the museum is home to 70,000 pieces from a wide range of artistic mediums.

“Guided tours are approximately one hour, however, guests are welcome to stay beyond the tour and experience the galleries on their own,” said Heidi Weisman, associate director of events and group services.

Adult guided tours can be scheduled Tuesday through Friday. No weekend tours are available at this time. However, the museum offers public tours on Saturday and Sunday, during which guests are welcome to join.

The museum campus comprises two buildings: the Hamilton Building and the North Building. Within the North Building, visitors will find 12 permanent collections and 14,000 square feet dedicated to temporary exhibits. It’s advisable to wear comfortable shoes during a visit.

The five-level Hamilton Building is the newest addition to the Denver Art Museum and is home to both permanent and temporary exhibits. It’s connected to the 7-story North Building via an enclosed bridge across 13th Avenue.

Board chairman J. Landis Martin and his wife, Sharon Martin, pledged $25 million to the Denver Art Museum as the lead gift and catalyst to launch the revitalization of the museum’s iconic North Building by its 50th anniversary in 2021. In recognition of the Martins’ gift, the North Building will be renamed the J. Landis and Sharon Martin Building upon project completion.

Denver Art Museum’s dedicated group services staff is happy to assist in providing additional information and tips for group visits.

For more information, call 720-913-0088, email groupsales@denverartmuseum.org or visit denverartmuseum.org.

