Detroit: America’s great comeback city teems with options

Interesting attractions fill the 1,967 square miles of Metro Detroit in southeast Michigan.

Those attractions and a can-do attitude drive the hospitality industry in what is known as America’s great comeback city.

“The Detroit Metro CVB has knowledgeable staff here to help tour operators every step of the way,” said Jennifer Ollinger, marketing manager. “We can create a customized experience for groups and connect tour operators with hotels, attractions and restaurants to make the planning process as easy as possible. We also have a helpful online toolkit that provides itineraries, photos and other promotional materials to help promote our destination.”

Sports

Little Caesars Arena, the new home of the Detroit Red Wings of the National Hockey League and the NBA’s Detroit Pistons, opened in September. The arena is in the middle of The District Detroit — 50 blocks of businesses, parks, restaurants, bars and event destinations.

The District Detroit also includes Comerica Park, where the Detroit Tigers play Major League Baseball, and Ford Field, home of the Detroit Lions of the NFL.

Art and culture

Top architects such as Albert Kahn and Minoru Yamasaki designed buildings in the downtown. From early 1920s art deco skyscrapers to the GM Renaissance Center, the city’s architectural history is revealed on a downtown art and architecture tour with Detroit Experience Factory.

Check out Spirit of Detroit, the city monument with a bronze statue that celebrates its 60th anniversary next year.

While downtown, view the public artwork on display in The BELT, a culturally redefined alley, named for its physical orientation in a former garment district.

“The BELT created a little oasis in the heart of the city,” said Isabelle Weiss, art and architecture tour guide. “They are always renewing the experience.”

Detroit Institute of Arts is a must for art lovers. A highlight is Rivera Court, which holds the murals of Mexican artist Diego Rivera’s Detroit Industry fresco cycle. Rivera completed the 27-panel work in 11 months, from April 1932 to March 1933.

“I’ve worked here for five years, and every time I walk in to Rivera Court, I still have a sense of awe,” said Larisa Zade, senior communications specialist.

DIA offers discounted general admission for groups of 15 or more, and it will customize group experiences.

Pewabic, the pottery founded early in the 20th century, is known for the iridescent glaze on its architectural tiles.

“We like to think we’re part of the fabric of Detroit,” said Steve McBride, executive director. “We’ve been tiling the city since 1903.”

Docents take groups into the pottery to see staff pressing tiles, glazing bisque objects and loading and unloading kilns. A hands-on workshop can complement the tour.

Check out the Motown Museum, located in the buildings where Marvin Gaye, Martha Reeves and the Vandellas and Diana Ross and the Supremes recorded their hits for Motown Records. Visitors will see hundreds of Motown artifacts and sing and dance in Studio A.

Animals, recreation and history

At Detroit Zoo, more than 2,000 animals representing over 245 species live in the zoo’s 125 acres of true-to-life habitats. The 33,000-square-foot Polk Penguin Conservation Center is home to more than 80 penguins. The Butterfly Garden, open year-round, holds hundreds of free-flying butterflies.

With Wheelhouse Detroit, experience the Motor City on two wheels. Pedal along the Detroit International RiverWalk, through Eastern Market and on the Dequindre Cut, an urban recreational greenway.

Or connect with Motor City Brew Tours for a motorcoach or walking tour to local breweries.

The Henry Ford in Dearborn is a history destination with four attractions: Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation, Greenfield Village, Ford Rouge Factory Tour and The Henry Ford Giant Screen Experience.

