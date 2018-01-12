Group Tour Media

Gallery teacher and students at Diego Rivera’s Detroit Industry murals, Detroit Institute of Arts, Detroit, Mich.
Photo: DIA

Detroit Institute of Arts links students to art

0
By on Article

Ensuring every student connects to the world through art is the goal of the educational programs of the Detroit Institute of Arts.

All student experiences at the DIA are learner-centered, said Sue Troia, manager of gallery teaching for the museum’s Department of Learning and Audience Engagement. A professional teaching staff conducts DIA student tours to meet specific learning goals.

Gallery teacher and students, African art gallery, Detroit Institute of Arts, Detroit, Mich.

Guided gallery experiences explore art to build students’ skills in creativity, problem solving, critical thinking and active collaborative learning.

“Our gallery teachers have been incorporating an activity into each experience,” Troia said. “It can be as simple as exploring the five senses. So at Diego Rivera’s Detroit Industry murals, they would ask students what they would smell or hear in an auto factory.”

Another activity is writing poetry or journal entries about works of art and examining them from a different point of view. Or role-playing in an imaginary jousting or fencing match.

“There’s a variety of things gallery teachers can do to immerse the students in the art in a new way,” Troia said. “All students learn differently.”

Shortly before the visit, a gallery teacher contacts the educator to discuss ideas and activities for engaging students. Teacher-led school visits also are available. Detroit Institute of Arts offers a variety of online resources for educators. Professional development workshop and a free educator pass are available.

Motorcoach parking is available. Students can eat at Café DIA or bring brown bag lunches. 

For more information, call 313-833-7900 or visit dia.org.

David Hoekman, Managing Editor

David Hoekman is a former newspaperman on a quest to tell the stories of the world’s various places and cultures in compelling ways. He especially enjoys learning and writing about the business of group travel. His favorite destination is wherever he is going next and his travel tip is to always pack an emergency granola bar or two.

