Downtown Cambridge transforms itself into Victorian England at the end of every year. Dickens Victorian Village is a walking tour experience along Wheeling Avenue from Nov. 1 until mid-January.

Twelve years ago, local businessman Bob Ley was searching for a way to get people to stop in town during the year-end holidays. His wife Sue, a fan of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, said scenes of Dickens’ characters would attract people. And a community project was born.

Volunteers work throughout the year to prepare the mannequins for the village, said Beverly Kerr, group tour coordinator. Local artists sculpt and paint each character’s face.

All told, 186 mannequins dressed in the style of Victorian England are placed in nearly 100 scenes under every lamppost for five blocks. A plaque explains each scene.

Displays include depictions of Dickens-era sights and figures. See Bob Cratchit and Tiny Tim, the town crier, groups of carolers and Father Christmas. A welcome center is located in the oldest house in Cambridge.

“The part of the welcome center I like the best is Imagination Station, where you can get dressed up as Victorians,” Kerr said. “Lot of people take pictures. The men throw on a cape and top hat, and they’re feeling pretty dapper.”

Costumed volunteers greet motorcoaches and professional step-on guides in Victorian costume are available for groups. Teas, visits to area attractions and shopping can be part of a Cambridge trip.

“The groups always tell us the favorite thing about visiting is the people,” Kerr said. “It’s that hometown feeling that exists here. And there’s always a place for the motorcoach to park.”

Five restaurants offer holiday buffets, and Cambridge has an abundance of hotels, Kerr said.

For more information, contact Dickens Victorian Village at 740-260-8194, dickensgrouptours@gmail.com or dickensvictorianvillage.com.