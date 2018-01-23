Discover Halifax welcomes new vice president of sales

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia — Discover Halifax announces Michelle Brenton as the organization’s new vice president of sales. She brings over 20 years of sales leadership experience, including 10 years in a senior leadership role with BC Hydro.

“With extensive experience leading regional and national sales teams and building trusted relationships with a diverse mix of clients and stakeholder groups across Canada, Michelle will be a valuable addition to the team,” said Ross Jefferson, president and CEO, Discover Halifax. “I look forward to working with her to make Halifax globally recognized as Canada’s favourite city.”

Prior to BC Hydro, Brenton held senior leadership roles in the telecommunications industry. At TELUS, she was vice president sales, Partner Solutions in Calgary. She also worked at Bell Canada in Toronto and Calgary as a regional manager, retail operations and associate director, network operations.

Brenton holds a bachelor of commerce degree from Memorial University of Newfoundland. She currently sits on the Board of Directors for the John Howard Society of Nova Scotia.

“I am thrilled to promote Halifax as a vibrant hub of business and cultural activity in Atlantic Canada — where the people who live here make it an exceptional experience for visitors,” Brenton said. “It’s exactly what drew me back here.”

Reporting directly to the president and CEO, the vice president of sales will be responsible for ensuring that Halifax is the destination of choice for meetings and conventions, group travel and the travel trade industry. This is part of the long-term strategy aimed at bringing attention to the significant economic impact and opportunities created by tourism in the Halifax region.

Discover Halifax is a membership-based marketing and sales organization in partnership with the Halifax regional government, the Hotel Association of Nova Scotia and participating industry members. The nonprofit organization was established in 2002. Its goal is to promote Halifax as a destination of choice for leisure and business travelers. For more information, go to discoverhalifaxns.com.