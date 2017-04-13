MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Discovery World has unveiled a major expansion and renovation to its facility on the Lake Michigan lakefront.

Set to begin in late summer, the $18 million project adds nearly 20,000 square feet of accessible public space to Wisconsin’s largest science and technology center. The expansion and renovation will provide the organization with versatility to help achieve a bigger impact on the community while also forging an important path toward long-term financial sustainability.

Groundbreaking is scheduled to begin in August.

The first phase features a 10,000-square-foot expansion on Discovery World’s north lawn. The versatile pavilion will serve a variety of purposes, such as providing lunchroom space for visiting school groups, expanding available educational space for field trips and summer camps, offering opportunities to host special events and weddings and showcasing large traveling technology or freshwater exhibits. The Reiman Family Foundation provided the lead gift for the expansion. The project’s first phase will be completed and open by the middle of 2018.

The second phase of the expansion significantly reshapes major exhibit space and reimagines the ways in which visitors engage with the facility. When fully functioning, the improvements will double the amount of exhibit and program space currently available in the Discovery World Technology Wing.

The project will transform one of the facility’s two theaters into a new grand entrance and exhibit gallery. A mezzanine level previously inaccessible to the public will be opened.

Two new permanent exhibits will be added. One is a 5,000 square-foot exhibit focusing on public health, medical research and careers in health care.

Work on phase two will begin in 2017 and, pending additional financial commitments, is expected to be completed by the end of 2018.

“Working with our community partners, we have formulated a vision for an exciting and transformational project that will help shape our organization’s future for the next 20 years and allow us to have a more significant impact on kids in our community,” said Joel Brennan, Discovery World CEO and president. “Through these changes, we will be able to provide access to a significantly larger number of visitors and students each year, we will gain additional earned revenue to build and maintain the facility and our programs, and we will be able to deepen our focus on providing STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) education for the schools and kids who most need interactive education in our community.

“While these exciting investments will make the building more attractive and effective for even the most casual visitor, this investment is about our mission to improve educational outcomes in our community. Because of the versatility and sustainability that this project will provide, our team will be able to deliver even more high-focus programs that immerse students in STEM programs for hours at a time and direct their energy toward real-world applications and job skills.”