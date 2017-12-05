Beloved characters, specialty boutiques, lively entertainment and savory culinary stops all come together in Disney Springs in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

“From luxury malls to expansive outlets to one-of-a-kind boutiques, Orlando provides a diverse range of shopping options for visitors to enjoy,” said Elaine Blazys, associate vice president of travel industry sales for Visit Orlando. “Groups can explore more than 150 shopping, dining and entertainment options at the new Disney Springs. Foodies can dine at celebrity chef restaurants such as Morimoto Asia, shoppers can seek out treasures from trendy boutiques and well-known brands, and everyone can enjoy the variety of live entertainment options.”

The busy complex sits along Lake Buena Vista and is known for its shopping scene, one-of-a-kind eateries and Disney charm. Expanded and renovated in the fall of 2015, the complex was renamed from Downtown Disney to Disney Springs.

The complex is comprised of four different areas: Town Center, West Side, Marketplace and The Landing. Town Center offers a relaxing promenade with many well-known retailers, like Kate Spade, Sephora, UGG and Zara.

West Side can get groups’ hearts pounding with exhilarating, world-renowned shows, including performances at the House of Blues. Marketplace offers hip shopping with a Disney flair, with stores like The Art of Disney, Disney’s Wonderful World of Memories and Disney’s Days of Christmas. The Landing is a waterside district sharing a mix of mouthwatering flavors with a nautical twist.

Groups can indulge in an array of cuisines at Frontera Cocina, Bongos Cuban Café, Dockside Margaritas, Paddlefish, Morimoto Asia and

The Polite Pig.

Disney Springs is also home to the world’s largest Disney character store – Word of Disney. For groups looking to purchase gifts, or relive their childhood memories and find favorite characters, this is the perfect place to explore. With 12 rooms overflowing with apparel, collectibles and accessories, groups are sure to leave with new memories – and a shopping bag or two.

Motorcoach parking is available, and buses and water taxis provide transportation between the complex and other locations within Walt Disney World.

For more information, call 407-939-6244 or visit disneysprings.com.