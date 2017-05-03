DMAI and NTA enter into strategic partnership

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Destination Marketing Association International (DMAI) and the National Tour Association have finalized a strategic partnership that focuses on creating educational opportunities and benefits that are valuable to members of both organizations.

As the global trade association for official destination marketing organizations (DMOs), Destination Marketing Association International protects and advances the success of destination marketing worldwide.

Additionally, NTA is launching its DMO Network, which is an idea-sharing initiative that allows destination members to come together and exchange questions, share knowledge and explore new partnerships. The group will hold its first meeting at NTA’s Travel Exchange in San Antonio in December. In addition, both groups sponsor the U.S. Travel Association’s Destination Capitol Hill.

“We are excited to solidify this industry partnership and grow the relationship between NTA, DMAI and our respective communities,” said Don Welsh, DMAI president and CEO. “The tour and travel trade industries represent crucial business for destinations, and through this collaboration, we hope to provide further education and awareness for the benefit of our members.”

“I’ve enjoyed watching all the progressive changes that are happening at DMAI, and I am excited to be partnering with them to launch some exciting new initiatives, including our new DMO Network,” said Pam Inman, NTA president.