Denver’s Downtown Aquarium houses more than 800 species

Students can go under the sea in landlocked Denver, Colorado, with a visit to Downtown Aquarium. Over 1 million gallons of underwater exhibits give visitors a glimpse into seldom-seen ecosystems from around the world.

“Downtown Aquarium is a fun and educational experience for students of all ages,” said Colleen Shipley, education manager at Downtown Aquarium. “We have over 800 different species of animals in several different habitats to explore and learn about.”

Each of the exhibits showcase a different ecosystem, like “In The Desert,” where less than 10 inches of rain falls each year, and “Under The Sea,” which replicates a coral reef that has an abundance of caves and crevices. Students also have the chance to experience an “At The Beach” exhibit that showcases animals that live in the shallow waters just off the seashore.

During a visit, students can “interact with southern stingrays and cownose rays,” Shipley said. “Our guests are able to touch or even feed these amazing creatures.”

Throughout the school year, educator-led classroom programs are available for all grade levels. Held on weekday mornings, the education portion usually lasts an hour before students are invited to do a self-guided tour of the exhibits.

After the group has worked up an appetite, dive into a dining adventure at the restaurant. The 50,000-gallon centerpiece aquarium allows exceptional floor-to-ceiling viewing from all tables. More than 100 species of tropical fish from the Caribbean Sea, Hawaii, the South Pacific and the Indian Ocean reside in the tank. To the delight of students, a diver makes feedings twice a day in full view of the dining room.

Ready for more? Check the Mystic Mermaids show schedule. Students can watch mermaids swim amongst their sea life friends while teaching about the importance of taking care of the environment. The interactive show is choreographed to music and performed in the “Under The Sea” exhibit.

Groups should plan their visit as far in advance as possible with pre-payment being made at least two-weeks prior to arrival. Once the reservation is processed, a confirmation letter will be sent with information and tips for making the visit smooth and successful. The packet also will include age-appropriate, self-guided tour curriculum.

In addition to the Denver location, Downtown Aquarium also has locations in Houston, Texas; Kemah, Texas; and Nashville, Tennessee.

For more information, call 303-561-4450 or visit aquariumrestaurants.com.

Article by Deb Thompson