In Charlottesville, Virginia, American history blends with a vibrant, bustling city center at the Historic Downtown Mall. The district is packed with distinct shops, cinema, and live music and entertainment. The brick-lined streets are the same ones once strolled by presidents James Madison, Thomas Jefferson and James Monroe.

“Charlottesville is an amazing place and the Downtown Mall is the heart and soul,” said Joan Fenton, chair of the Downtown Business Association of Charlottesville. “It is a welcoming community and when you come, we welcome you. Each shop, each restaurant, will make you feel a part of it. You can spend the day shopping, eating and then go listen to some music, or take in a movie. Almost every visitor will go to Monticello, or tour UVA or the neighboring vineyards, but then come back to the mall for dining, events, entertainment and shopping.”

There are over 10 art galleries within eight square blocks that mingle with independent shops and over 20 cafes and restaurants.

Jean Theory: offers a collection of premium denim for shoppers, as well as free fittings and personal shoppers. New Dominion Bookshop is the oldest independent bookseller in Virginia, and has been serving the area since 1924. Quilts Unlimited and J. Fenton Gifts is a great spot to shop for gifts, accessories, jewelry, puzzles, handbags, quilts and clothing. At Rock Paper Scissors, groups can browse custom paper goods, including greeting cards, notebooks, desk accessories, stationary and business cards.

For a bite to eat, groups have a variety of savory options. Fenton suggests grabbing a juicy burger at Citizen Burger.

“You can’t find a better burger anywhere else,” Fenton said. “We are a food town with incredible restaurants, and the owner is sometimes cooking your food, or talking to you when you walk in the door.”

Other local favorites include Paradox Pastry, The Alley Light, Rapture Restaurant & Nightclub, Downtown Grille and Bashir’s Taverna.

Motorcoach parking is available, and tour operators are encouraged to arrange locations with the City of Charlottesville in advance.

For more information, call 434-295-9073 or visit downtowncharlottesville.net.