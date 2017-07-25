OAK BROOK, Ill. — PRNewswire — The DuPage Convention & Visitors Bureau (DCVB) announced the new brand and strategic direction for DuPage County tourism July 25 at the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County.

The rebrand represents the most significant effort to market DuPage County in more than 16 years and culminates more than a year of the organization’s strategic planning process. Despite a challenging business climate in Illinois and increased industry competitiveness, DCVB executive director Beth Marchetti initiated the strategic planning process to advance the comprehensive needs of the county’s tourism industry, which includes 38 diverse communities and hundreds of businesses that employ more than 22,000 individuals. The new identity, with its tagline “DuMore in DuPage,” showcases the endless possibilities of engaging body, mind and budget in DuPage County.

The new branding initiative includes Metra posters that emphasize DuPage County’s green spaces.

“Now is the time to do more to capitalize on the special amenities that set DuPage apart from every other county,” Marchetti said. “For nearly 30 years, the DCVB has helped to promote a thriving hospitality industry. Today’s announcement propels us forward for the next 30 years.”

The new identity addresses DuPage County’s key long-term sustainable competitive advantages. Most notably, the new brand differentiates DuPage from the greater Chicagoland market by no longer emphasizing its proximity to the city. It instead focuses on the unique benefits of the DuPage experience by highlighting the stories of its diverse communities and by paying close attention to content, collaboration and community.

“When representing an area as large as DuPage with one brand identity, it is important to think inclusively from the point of view of a visitor and a planner,” Marchetti said. “Our secret is to highlight what unites us, such as special amenities — key themes, like wellness, small town charm and dining, entertainment and shopping — as well as shared values — while still paying tribute to the different personalities of DuPage’s exciting communities.”

The rebrand also extends beyond the DCVB’s new visual look and feel. Local stakeholders will begin to see a new spirit of collaboration. The DCVB is prioritizing strategic collaboration with DuPage businesses and industry leaders — from science to education to health care and more. These collaborations will provide a foundation on which greater needs can be met and symbiotic relationships formed to help planners and visitors alike to understand the wide variety of resources in DuPage County. The brand’s launch will be supported by a new Visitor’s Guide and a comprehensive ad campaign that includes digital, transit and billboard components.

“We believe the DCVB leads in its ability to represent the wide diversity of needs and contributions of stakeholders,” Marchetti said. “How we cooperate internally determines how we compete externally.”

Marchetti’s decision to hold the brand announcement at the Forest Preserve was made for a variety of reasons. The Forest Preserve reflects brand themes such as urban escape and renewal — the DCVB’s mission to serve the industry, visitors and community through unique partnerships — and as the largest landowner, DuPage County’s differentiating physical environment.

DuPage County is the healthiest destination in the state and offers a wealth of attractions to inspire both mind and body. From its 25,000 acres of trails, lakes and streams, 1,700 acres of gardens, golf courses and its world class shopping, dining and cultural amenities, DuPage County embodies the ideal destination for today’s business and leisure travelers.