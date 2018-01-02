Prepare to be head over heels for Düsseldorf

Rumor has it that the people of Düsseldorf, Germany, were so happy about the outcome of the Battle of Worringen, they turned cartwheels in the streets.

That was in 1288.

The victory guaranteed city charter status for the small dorf or village on the Düssel River. The tradition of cartwheeling continues today.

Cartwheeling

There are other versions of how cartwheeling became so popular in the capital of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, arguably one of the most important international business cities on the planet, but the city charter story is a favorite.

If there isn’t a festival going on, visitors and residents of all ages can take a turn or two along the embankment promenade or at Jan Wellem Platz in front of the town hall, built in 1573.

The historic marktplatz includes a statue of Wellem (1658–1716) on horseback. The platz is the town’s official festival area. It also is the location for an annual youth cartwheel competition.

Youth compete to see who can turn the most consecutive cartwheels along a stretch of 65 feet. There has been as many as 700 registered participants.

Düsseldorf festivals

The most popular carnival in the country is held in Düsseldorf, located along the powerful Rhine River. There are festivals honoring the heritage of its ex-pat residents from China, France and Japan. The Japanese Quarter is home to 7,000 Japanese ex-pats.

On the waterfront

There are plenty of places to linger near water — the historic and grand walkways along the Rhine boast outdoor dining halls and stepped terraces for regrouping or downtime. A walk through Medienhafen or Media Harbor takes the group by bold works of the world’s architectural giants — think Canadian Frank Gehry — and a landscaped canal fed by the Düssel River.

Main street

The same canal divides Konigsallee or King’s Avenue creating a boulevard. For centuries, royalty strolled to see and be seen along Konigsallee. The area still draws the well-heeled and well-dressed to its sidewalk cafes.

An impressive fountain featuring Triton, king of the sea, provides drama at the underpass at Theodor- Korner-Strasse.

There’s plenty of shopping on both sides of the canal. Germany’s department stores are a lot like Macy’s in selection and pricing. Five of note include Galeria Kaufhof, Karstadt Warenhaus, Saturn electronics, C&A (Dutch department store) and Peek & Cloppenburg Co. Plus, a myriad of shopping is available nearby at the Ko-Bogen complex.

Special spaces

Groups can discover mustard shops with free tastings, farmers markets, pickle barrels and bakeries. In Carlsplatz, Bäckerei Hinkel’s ovens match San Francisco for crusty sourdough bread.

The view from the Rheinturm, a 54-story observation tower and restaurant in Media Harbor, provides a 360-degree view of the city, its landmarks and the churning river.

The stepped, stadium seating on Burgplatz is clearly visible, as is the promenade where the city meets the river and residents kick back on its banks.

The Burgplatz is the perfect place to catch a water tour or to watch river traffic while waiting for the sun to set.

For more information, contact Düsseldorf Tourismus at düsseldorf-tourismus.de.