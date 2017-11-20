East Race Waterway generates thrills in South Bend

South Bend, Indiana, delivers exciting whitewater rafting in the heart of its downtown, thanks to the East Race Waterway.

For more than 30 years the 1,900-foot artificial whitewater course has drawn novices and experienced paddlers.

Paul McMinn, assistant recreation director, said the waterway is open on weekends from the beginning of June to the first two Sundays in September.

“The neat thing is that half of the people who go down the waterway have never been on a whitewater river ride,” McMinn said. “The East Race Waterway gives them that experience.”

Since the waterway opened in 1984, some 400,000 people have taken a ride on the waterway.

It takes about five minutes to go down the East Race. The waterway produces Class II rapids and offers plenty of twists, turns and drops.

“We get great approval ratings,” McMinn said. “We’re proud of that.”

A 13-person safety crew lines the East Race.

McMinn said groups as large as 200 have enjoyed the waterway.

“The East Race is a one-of-a-kind summer experience,” said Mike Franz, communications and public relations manager for Visit South Bend Mishawaka. “We have visitors from all over the country who come to South Bend to go whitewater rafting. It is a huge selling point for South Bend Mishawaka as a weekend destination. Parents love standing on either side of the course to capture a photo of their children’s smiling faces as they battle the rapids. And friends are sure to share some laughs if one of them falls out of the raft into the water.”

Helmets, life vests, paddles and rafts of various sizes are provided.

McMinn said rafters must be 54 inches tall and those under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. All rafters must wear shoes with laces. Flip-flops are not allowed.

Operators should call ahead.

For more information, call 574-235-9931 or visit sbvpa.org/activities/aquatics/rafting-kayaking.