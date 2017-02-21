A sweet and salty Florida breeze stirs the salt-marsh cordgrass in every direction. The Atlantic Ocean could be far in the distance, but the unmistakable briny air and the occasional ungainly pelican sweeping by overhead reveal it is actually just minutes away. What is here in Jacksonville is contented simplicity.

This is the huge Timucuan Ecological and Historic Preserve on the northeast edge of Jacksonville. Nature’s anthem — birds, whirring insects, the hollow plop of a trout returning to the water after gulping a dragonfly — is everywhere. Cars, trains, shouting angry people? They have no presence here. And that is a very good thing.

It’s hard to believe that just a few pelican wing-beats away is the bustling city of Jacksonville, neatly divided in two by the fertile St. Johns River and home to more than a million people. The whole area buzzes with activity: salt-water fishing, golf, hiking, stand-up paddle boarding, surfing, birding, sea-turtle conservation and living-history experiences. The Jacksonville area positively vibrates with busy people doing fascinating things, more than a few of them happily enjoying the city’s 84,000 acres of public parkland, the largest urban park system in the nation.

The satisfaction of finding something interesting is always an easy reach around Jacksonville. Visitors find they need little more than their eyes and their ears, their senses of taste, touch and smell, and maybe a few spare minutes to discover something they’ll remember forever.

Let Jacksonville take your breath away.

Advertorial by Danny Lee