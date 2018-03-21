Edaville Railroad Park is home to Cranberry World Museum and our signature Cranberry Chicken barbecue in addition to Thomas Land, Dino Land and the Christmas Festival of Lights. Located in Carver, Massachusetts, minutes from Plymouth, why not explore Edaville Railroad Park today!

Cranberry Museum

In Edaville Railroad Park you’ll find Cranberry World — which originally resided in downtown Plymouth and owned by Ocean Spray. Later, decided Edaville’s scenic cranberry plantation would be perfect location for the informative and interactive museum. Dedicated to educating people about cultivation and uses of cranberries, we use videos, exhibits and scaled models to display how cranberries have been processed over the generations.

Christmas Festival of Lights

Being New England’s most memorable holiday tradition, Festival of Lights brings magic to the season. Every year being bigger, brighter and better than before, Edaville takes you into an enchanted wonderland with millions of lights, unlimited Christmas train rides, amusement rides and attractions and the ability to make priceless memories with your loved ones.

Dicken’s Shopping

Dickens Village, was designed to evoke the Main Streets of the Dickensian era with brick and stonework facades, making you feel like a child again. Each building in the village has a different purpose oriented around the 19th- century Dickens Christmas theme. Gift Shop houses old-fashioned candy, hand crafted ornaments, children’s toys, handmade chocolate, children’s books, decorative soaps and more.

Edaville’s Diesel Excursion Train

Ride the historical railroad route that started this renowned theme park in the late 1940s. Soak in stunning views of cranberry bogs and marshlands that Edaville Railroad Park resides on, while circling outer bounds of the park on this 20-minute train ride. Feel the history as you sit in the restored locomotive that graciously guides you on this journey.

Edaville’s Famous BBQ Chicken – Group Favorite

Edaville is home of the signature cranberry BBQ chicken. Crafted by Edaville’s pit masters, chicken is smoked over handmade barbeque pits and marinated in Edaville’s secret homemade cranberry BBQ sauce.