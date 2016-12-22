Edsel and Eleanor Ford House is a witness to the past

Nostalgia and family values emanate from the Edsel and Eleanor Ford House in Grosse Pointe Shores, Michigan. Edsel was the son of Henry Ford, founder of the Ford Motor Co. His wife was the niece of department store magnate, J.D. Hudson.

Groups that have the chance to visit are in for a special treat.

“The experience of strolling through the elegant home and coming face to face with the stunning collection of art, antiques and furniture reflecting Edsel and Eleanor’s exquisite taste in design is one of a kind,” said Donna Buchanan, group tour sales director. “By taking a tour of the Edsel and Eleanor Ford House, groups can make Edsel and Eleanor’s legacy a part of their memory and in turn, create a truly unique and meaningful experience.”

Buchanan said the most popular group tour is the Estate Tour, which includes the first and second floors of the house. Behind-the-scenes tours also can be scheduled. These reservation-required guided tours take groups to places not seen on the general house tour, such as the attic, tunnels and basement.

Other tours include Staff Life on the Estate and the popular Holiday Tour, which shares tales of family customs and spectacular entertaining.

To make the most of the time spent at the house, groups should plan to spend more than two hours. If a pre-arranged, catered meal is included, additional time may be required. Breakfast, lunch and dinner menus are available.

“With every season, the expansive, 87-acre grounds of the Ford house provide a tranquil setting for enjoying the beauty of the gardens and grounds,” Buchanan said. “Christmastime is an especially wonderful time to visit, as the house is festively decorated in elegant holiday décor. Stories of Ford family holiday traditions are the highlight.”

The Ford House regularly welcomes groups and has ample motorcoach parking available on-site.

For more information, call 313-884-4222, ext. 129 or visit fordhouse.org.

Article by Chelsea Hall