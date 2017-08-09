Tupelo, located in the hills of northeast Mississippi, is best known as the birthplace of Elvis Presley.

Presley, who rocketed to fame as the king of rock ’n’ roll in the 1950s, was born in a two-room house in Tupelo in 1935.

Last year, Tupelo completed the 1 ½-mile Elvis Presley Birthplace Trail, connecting the Elvis Presley Birthplace with downtown Tupelo.

Jennie Bradford Curlee, public relations and international sales director at the Tupelo Convention & Visitors Bureau, said the trail is open to walkers and bicycles.

She said it’s easy for an operator to drop off passengers in downtown Tupelo to visit Tupelo Hardware, where Gladys Presley bought her son his first guitar.

Group members can eat lunch downtown in local restaurants and stop at shops.

The original Assembly of God church where the Presley family worshipped has been restored and moved to the grounds of the Elvis Presley Birthplace.

The church was where Presley was influenced by gospel music, Curlee said.

“You can sit in a interactive presentation that is as if you are in a church service that Elvis would have attended as a child,” she said. “It’s a highlight of being at the birthplace. You also get a glimpse into Rev. Frank Smith, the pastor of the church, who helped teach Elvis how to play the guitar.”

It’s possible to arrange for entertainment and a meal for a group at the Elvis Presley Birthplace.

Tupelo Automobile Museum showcases over 100 cars. The museum features a rare complete set of Presley movie and TV special posters and a 1976 Lincoln Mark IV that Presley purchased. The museum also handles events, such as a group dinner.

This year is the 40th anniversary of Presley’s death in Memphis, Tennessee. “It’s a huge year for groups headed this way,” Curlee said. “With Memphis being 90 minutes away, it’s very easy to get the whole story.”

The Tupelo Convention & Visitors Bureau has an incentive program for tours booking overnight stays at local hotels.

For more information, call 800-533-0611 or visit tupelo.net.