MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Music fans from around the world will travel to Elvis Presley’s Graceland® in January 2017 to celebrate the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s™ birthday.

Numerous events are scheduled for Jan. 5-8, 2017, including the Elvis Presley™ Birthday Proclamation Ceremony on Sunday, Jan. 8 at 9:30 a.m. Central Time, featuring a cake-cutting ceremony on the front lawn of Graceland in Memphis.

For the first time, birthday celebration events will be held at The Guest House at Graceland, the most significant enhancement to Graceland’s campus to date and the first phase in a two part, over $140 million investment in Graceland and the Whitehaven community. In the first two weeks of opening The Guest House at Graceland earned a AAA Four Diamond Hotel rating.

Special guest speakers Robin and Gavin Koon will share their memories of co-starring with Presley in Follow That Dream, at the Fan Club Presidents’ Event. Speaking during the Official Graceland Insiders Reception will be award-winning producer, director, writer Andrew Solt, who has made a number of acclaimed films and television specials about Presley including the feature documentary, This Is Elvis. Solt, whose company owns The Ed Sullivan Show library, will be speaking at Graceland on the 60th anniversary of Presley’s third and final appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show. In addition to the Proclamation Ceremony, other events include live music, wine tasting, Archives Show and Tell, Club Elvis and The Auction at Graceland.

The Auction at Graceland will be hosted in The Guest House Theater on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 2 p.m. Central Time. Among the 164 authenticated artifacts consigned for auction is an Elvis Presley Owned Gold and Diamond Lion Head Ring Gifted to Charlie Hodge, estimated between $10,000 – $15,000, the 1962 Elvis Presley Film-Worn Boxing Gloves from Kid Galahad, estimated between $5,000 – $10,000; and personal clothing.

Every artifact is authenticated by Graceland Authenticated, LLC. Online bidding begins Thursday, Dec. 15 at Graceland.com/Auction. All of the items in the auction will be offered from third-party collectors and none of the items will come from the Graceland Archives. The mansion and all artifacts in the Graceland Archives continue to be owned by Lisa Marie Presley and are not for sale.

Other activities celebrating the birthday include the Memphis Symphony Orchestra’s annual Elvis concert event on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, featuring singer/musician/song writer Terry Mike Jeffrey in a special salute to the songs from Presley’s film career.

For more information on the birthday celebration events and the auction, visit Graceland.com or call 901-332-3322. To reserve a guest room at The Guest House at Graceland for the celebration weekend, visit GuestHouseGraceland.com or call 901-332-3322.