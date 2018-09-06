Trace literary history at Ernest Hemingway Home & Museum

A literary legend comes alive at the Ernest Hemingway Home & Museum in Key West, Florida.

“Groups will see the home of Ernest Hemingway in the 1930s, a 164-year-old mansion, and 1 acre of lush landscaped gardens, one of the largest pools in Key West, the world-famous (50) polydactyl, six-toed cats, and a very dedicated and educational staff,” said Dave Gonzales, executive director for the home and museum.

Hemingway was one of the most respected authors in America and is known for novels like For Whom the Bell Tolls, The Old Man and the Sea and A Farewell to Arms.

Hemingway’s home was built in 1851 and was in disrepair when he and his wife took it over. The home went through a large restoration project in the 1930s and still shows the Hemingway family’s personal touches throughout the home and grounds.

Hemingway was given a six-toed (polydactyl) cat, so some of the cats at the museum are descendants to that original feline.

“Cat lovers are elated to visit with over 50 world-famous six-toed cats that reside on the property,” Gonzales said. “Hemingway’s writing studio where he accomplished over 70 percent of his lifetime works can be viewed and photographed.”

Visitors can take a guided tour that lasts 30 minutes and covers the accomplishments Hemingway made while in Key West. Tours are led by educated guides who welcome and answer questions.

The home is a National Historic Landmark and a National Park Service Historic Landmark. It is recognized by the Library of Congress for its importance in history.

Groups of 12 or more are encouraged to register tours in advance.

The Ernest Hemingway Home & Museum also has a smartphone app available for download on its website. The home and museum only accept cash as a payment option.

For more information, call 305-294-1136 or visit hemingwayhome.com.

Article by Steph Lulofs