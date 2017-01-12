Escapade Eskimo takes groups on unforgettable ride

A trip through Québec’s wintry wonderland wouldn’t be complete without experiencing some of Canada’s beloved sports: dog sledding and snowshoeing. Escapade Eskimo, an outdoor activity facilitator located 75 minutes from Ottawa, Ontario, can provide just that.

When work led Escapade Eskimo directors Sylvain Drapeau and Caroline Desrosiers to settle down in the Pontiac region in 2002, they made a beautiful 200-acre estate in Otter Lake, Québec, their home.

Living 75 minutes outside of the capital city did not bother the couple; a passion for dog sledding and the area’s harsh winters convinced them it’s the perfect location. Drapeau’s passion for dog sledding comes from childhood memories of his late uncle Francois Bruneau, who began practicing the sport in 1985.

In spring 2004, the couple started Escapade Eskimo, a company name chosen to pay tribute to Bruneau’s lead dog, Kimo. Today, Drapeau’s kennel includes 24 dogs that are mostly descendants of Mouki, another beloved dog of Bruneau.

A student group visit to meet the huskies includes an educational seminar. At the end of the presentation, students receive a dog sledding demonstration and can participate in a fun day of winter activities, including dog sledding, sledding and snowshoeing.

To make a group reservation, email Escapade Eskimo. Motorcoach parking is provided on-site.

Escapade Eskimo is a member of Outaouais Tourism, the Association of Mushers Québec, Pontiac Tourism Association, Ottawa Tourism and the Ottawa Valley Tourist Association.

For more information, call 613-454-5443 or visit escapade-eskimo.com.