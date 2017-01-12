Group Tour Media

Group Tour Media Magazines

Subscribe Now

Group Tour Media

Group Tour

Connecting Group Travel Decision Makers

Subscribe Now!
You are at:»»Escapade Eskimo takes groups on unforgettable ride
  • Beaufort County Black COC SPLT LB 1-2017
Dog sledding, Escapade Eskimo, Otter Lake, Québec, Canada
Dog sledding, Escapade Eskimo, Otter Lake, Québec, Canada
Photo: Escapade Eskimo

Escapade Eskimo takes groups on unforgettable ride

0
By on Article
Dog sledding, Escapade Eskimo, Otter Lake, Québec, Canada

Photo: Escapade Eskimo Dog sledding, Escapade Eskimo, Otter Lake, Québec, Canada

A trip through Québec’s wintry wonderland wouldn’t be complete without experiencing some of Canada’s beloved sports: dog sledding and snowshoeing. Escapade Eskimo, an outdoor activity facilitator located 75 minutes from Ottawa, Ontario, can provide just that.

When work led Escapade Eskimo directors Sylvain Drapeau and Caroline Desrosiers to settle down in the Pontiac region in 2002, they made a beautiful 200-acre estate in Otter Lake, Québec, their home.

Living 75 minutes outside of the capital city did not bother the couple; a passion for dog sledding and the area’s harsh winters convinced them it’s the perfect location. Drapeau’s passion for dog sledding comes from childhood memories of his late uncle Francois Bruneau, who began practicing the sport in 1985.

Dog sledding, Escapade Eskimo, Otter Lake, Québec, Canada

Photo: Escapade Eskimo Dog sledding, Escapade Eskimo, Otter Lake, Québec, Canada

In spring 2004, the couple started Escapade Eskimo, a company name chosen to pay tribute to Bruneau’s lead dog, Kimo. Today, Drapeau’s kennel includes 24 dogs that are mostly descendants of Mouki, another beloved dog of Bruneau.

A student group visit to meet the huskies includes an educational seminar. At the end of the presentation, students receive a dog sledding demonstration and can participate in a fun day of winter activities, including dog sledding, sledding and snowshoeing.

To make a group reservation, email Escapade Eskimo. Motorcoach parking is provided on-site.

Escapade Eskimo is a member of Outaouais Tourism, the Association of Mushers Québec, Pontiac Tourism Association, Ottawa Tourism and the Ottawa Valley Tourist Association.

For more information, call 613-454-5443 or visit escapade-eskimo.com.

Share.

About Author

Cortney Erndt, Associate Editor

Cortney Erndt oversees Student Group Tour magazine and contributes to all Group Tour Media publications, online and in print. She has an affinity for adventure travel; find her on a sky ledge — maybe sky diving — and reporting on it. Her favorite destinations connect cityscapes with captivating culture and good coffee.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply