Journey back in time with Essex Steam Train & Riverboat

Take a relaxing excursion along The Valley Railroad in Essex aboard the steam train or riverboat with Essex Steam Train & Riverboat.

“People love to visit Essex Station and step back in time when they travel in our vintage Pullman cars on The Essex Steam Train,” said Maureen Quintin, director of communications with The Essex Steam Train & Riverboat. “The Connecticut River Valley is a spectacular backdrop during any season, so everyone loves the opportunity to relax and enjoy the scenery on our train and riverboat, the Becky Thatcher. We have so many unique options throughout the year between our train and boat tours, many groups come back for second and third excursions.”

There are a variety of activity options for groups to partake in, including a ride on the steam train, a cruise on the riverboat, a journey on both train and boat, the dinner train, a lunch trip, and other special seasonal events.

“Adult groups love our lunch excursions,” Quintin said. “The day starts with a three-course lunch aboard a 1920s Pullman dining car as part of a 3 ¾-hour train and riverboat sightseeing excursion. Guests get a guided tour of the River Valley as they dine in style (with) a hot meal prepared onboard the train and served by our expert attendants. When they (groups) arrive at Deep River Landing, they board our riverboat, the Becky Thatcher, and continue their adventure on the Connecticut River where they will be guided through the scenery and historic sites, such as Gillette’s Castle.”

Some of the special cruises offered include Sunset Cigars & Whisky, Chocolate & Wine, Brats & Beer, as well as different holiday-themed excursions.

Quintin recommends making advance reservations as soon as possible to reserve preferred dates and times. Specialty and dinner cruises sell out early on.

Groups rates are available for 20 or more people with advanced reservations. Motorcoach parking is available at Essex Station, where the trips begin.

For more information, call 860-767-0103 or visit essexsteamtrain.com.