Find winning ways on winding streets in Eureka Springs

Walking around Eureka Springs, Arkansas, it is easy to understand why it was chosen as one of America’s “Dozen Distinctive Destinations” by the National Trust for Historic Preservation. The entire downtown was restored to its glory of the Victorian age and has been honored with a place on the National Register of Historic Places.

Ambience and artistry

Nestled in the Ozark Mountains of northwest Arkansas, groups visit for the ambience and the Victorian architecture, but stick around for a cosmopolitan taste of Ozark style.

Eureka Springs appeals to the senses. Like touch. The city is a shopper’s paradise. Boutiques, antiques, handcrafted jewelry, gifts and arts are found throughout the town.

Or sound. There are nightly music shows, annual jazz, blues and bluegrass festivals, opera, and free monthly concerts, plus shows at the city auditorium and colorful parades.

The most popular draw is The Great Passion Play, the largest attended outdoor drama in the country. More than 20 million have seen it. While attending the play, groups can view the seven-story Christ of the Ozarks statue, a monumental sculpture of Jesus.

Other attractions include zip lines, a steam train, ghost tours, carriage rides and a show with an illusionist and medium. At Thorncrown Chapel, groups can visit the 48-feet-high wooden structure and peek through 425 glass windows. Since opening in 1980, over 6 million visitors have explored the wooden sanctuary.

Despite Eureka Springs’s small population, more than 300 residents are working artists, helping the town make the list of “Top 25 Arts Destination” by American Style magazine for the past several years.

The May Festival of the Arts is dedicated to all of the arts, including theater, performing arts and music. Other events like a monthly gallery stroll and artists’ studio tours are feasts for the eyes as they celebrate both the art and artists.

Hospitality and healing

Many of lodging establishments provide on-site dining and on-site shopping, spa facilities, workout rooms — all throwbacks to the glory days of the late 1800s.

Because of the healing powers believed to be present in 60-plus springs, a spa tradition spawned in the early days lives on in the abundance of day spas, massage therapists, herbalists and alternative healers.

Thrills and adventure

Adventure seekers can make a stop at the country’s largest sanctuary for big cats, Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge. The refuge rescues large felines and places them in natural habitats. On nearby Table Rock Lake or Beaver Lake, find smooth water for canoe and kayak float trips, guided cruises, boat rentals, jet skis and even paddle boarding. The 1,600-acre Lake Leatherwood City Park is crisscrossed with hiking and biking trails. Nearby caves and caverns are perfect for touring.

Noteworthy cuisine and historic sites

Eureka Springs restaurants offer down-home Southern food and award-winning restaurants that serve aromatic Czech-German dishes, authentic Italian cuisine and spicy East Indian fare. Groups find tasting experiences that include Mediterranean, Chinese, Irish, Mexican, Cajun and Thai. Eureka Springs & North Arkansas Railway provides a fun evening with a meal in a dining car.

While in Eureka Springs, make arrangements for a tram or walking tour and learn about history and the places where it took place. Trolleys run throughout the year. With 115 stops, stepping onto a trolley is a terrific way to cruise the winding, crisscrossed streets of Eureka Springs.

ASK

Eureka Springs City Advertising & Promotion Commission

866-947-4387

eurekasprings.org