KANSAS CITY, Mo. — “Revolutions! 1917,” a new special exhibition at the National World War I Museum and Memorial, features objects rarely, if ever, exhibited in public.

“Revolutions! 1917” showcases the events that occurred worldwide in 1917, from America’s official entry into the war to Russia’s upheaval from an imperial state to popular rule. The battles on the Western Front and in other theaters and troubles on the home fronts also led to societal changes, mutinies and revolts.

The exhibition opened April 7 and is on view until April 8, 2018, in Exhibit Hall.

The vast majority of objects and documents featured in “Revolutions! 1917” have not been on exhibit at the museum or anywhere else in the world. The exhibition also features items on loan from other institutions, including President Woodrow Wilson’s original war proclamation from the National Archives. Articles of President Wilson’s clothing came from The President Woodrow Wilson House. There is an American suffragette banner from Kansas City Museum. The proclamation of war has not been on exhibit to the public in more than 50 years.

Many revolutions

“When people think of a revolution occurring in 1917, the focus tends to be on Russia, but the reality is that there were revolutions taking place throughout the world,” said National World War I Museum and Memorial senior curator Doran Cart. “In ‘Revolutions! 1917,’ we’re able to explore not only the Russian revolution, but the other pivotal revolutions that helped shape the world we live in today.”

The common conception of the United States’ entry into World War I on April 6, 1917, is one of unbridled patriotism and unified support. But the country went through painful transitions and anti-war efforts. In the public debate over the draft in Congress, criticisms were hurled against conscription.

A revolutionary concept in America was “Industrial Mobilization.” The government took over control of private businesses for the war effort. The Committee on Public Information was created for the “dissemination of ideas and emotion-rousing” and censorship.