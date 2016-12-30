Experience Hopi Tours present culture and landscapes

Experience Hopi Tours in northern Arizona helps groups visit the Hopi mesas and experience one of North America’s oldest, yet vibrant Native American cultures.

The tours connect visitors with unique landscapes, Hopi culture, art and artists, said James Surveyor, operations manager for Moenkopi Developers Corporation.

The corporation, a nonprofit entity dedicated to job creation and preservation of Hopi culture and language, created Experience Hopi Tours.

Visitors to the Hopi Reservation can take Experience Hopi Tours, which leave daily from the lobby of the Moenkopi Legacy Inn & Suites. The hotel is situated at the western gateway to Hopi, adjacent to Tuba City.

The Hopi people live in 12 villages located in three regions referred to as First Mesa, Second Mesa and Third Mesa. The villages are among the longest continuously inhabited places in North America. Some villages welcome visitors, and the guides at Experience Hopi Tours know the history and customs of these villages. Each village has unique characteristics.

A tour can include a visit to one of the largest concentrations of petroglyphs in the United States. Thousands of petroglyphs are found on the walls of a unique box canyon that was the hub of early communities.

“Traveling across the mesas and the vast high desert plateau of Hopi is like no other place on earth,” Surveyor said.

Prophecy Rock is a petroglyph that stands alone with an enchanting story that connects visitors with one of the core principles of Hopi life.

Hopi art ranges from traditional to contemporary mediums and themes. Basket weaving, kachina doll carving, pottery and silversmithing are the four most prominent art forms, but Hopi artists also find expression in painting, sculpture, glass making and other contemporary art.

On a tour, visitors will meet Hopi artists. Visits to home workshops are included.

For more information, call 928-283-4500 or visit experiencehopi.com.