Experience life at sea at Historic Ships in Baltimore

At Historic Ships in Baltimore, groups can take advantage of one of the most impressive collection of military vessels and artifacts in Baltimore, Maryland. With four ships to explore, the attraction allows guests to experience naval history.

“I think the history and stories of the people who served on board these ships resonate the most for adults,” said Chris Rowsom, executive director for the Historic Ships in Baltimore. “Also, an appreciation for how relatively easy our lives are today when compared with life aboard ships in cramped quarters such as a submarine or without any of the amenities we take for granted today, like the USS Constellation.”

The Historic Ships in Baltimore contains around 50,000 artifacts, including documents, photographs and objects. The four ships include: the USS Constellation, the USCGC Taney, the submarine USS Torsk and the LV116 Chesapeake. There also is a lighthouse, the Seven Foot Knoll that served for over 130 years.

“A guided tour is always better than the self-guided experience,” Rowsom said. “First, our tours are led by well-trained docents who are all genuinely interested in the history that they are interpreting. The Constellation lends itself best to the hands-on tour where guests can do a gun drill, brace the yards and/or take a turn on the capstan. Through these hands-on activities, the picture of working life on board ship really comes to light.”

The time a group spends on location varies by interest and how in-depth they want to explore the ships and artifacts. A two-hour minimum is recommended, but groups could spend all day exploring all four ships and the lighthouse, and having lunch.

Discounted rates are available for groups larger than 10. All group tours require reservations.

Motorcoach parking is available near the B&O Railroad Museum. Visit baltimore.org/info/motorcoachlarge-vehicle-parking-information for detailed parking rules and information.

For more information, call 410-396-3453 or visit historicships.org.