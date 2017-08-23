When it comes to group tours, Philadelphia is a perennial favorite.

It’s easy to see why. The second largest city on the East Coast is easy to get to and holds dozens of first-rate attractions.

“Philadelphia has iconic historic attractions associated with the beginning of our nation and the evolution of the United States,” said Jim DePhilippo, group sales manager for Philadelphia Convention & Visitors Bureau. “It’s a vibrant city made up of different neighborhoods each with its own uniqueness. Plus, it’s very easy to get around. It’s exciting to sell Philadelphia.”

Cradle of Liberty

Independence National Historical Park is known as America’s most historic square mile. Independence Hall and the related historic buildings in the park witnessed an exciting time. In 1776, members of the Second Continental Congress debated their rebellion against Great Britain in Independence Hall and signed the Declaration of Independence. Eleven years later, after secret deliberations and hard compromises, the Constitution of the United States was signed in the same building.

Nearby are the Liberty Bell Center, the President’s House Site and Congress Hall.

The Museum of the American Revolution opened in April in the heart of the city.

“It’s a fabulous museum and complements the existing historical attractions,” DePhilippo said.

At the museum, groups can join the angry mob that pulled down a statue of King George III. The story of the American Revolution is explored using Revolutionary-era weapons, personal items, letters, diaries, works of art and high-tech media.

A dedicated theater houses one of the most iconic surviving artifacts of the Revolution: General George Washington’s Headquarters Tent, which served as both his office and his sleeping quarters through much of the war.

Immersive experiences include a meeting of men and women from the Oneida Indian Nation debating whether to support the British or Revolutionary side.

National Constitution Center, located steps from Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell, is a nonprofit museum devoted to the U.S. Constitution. The center illuminates constitutional ideals and aims to inspire active citizenship through a state-of-the-art museum experience. Groups will find hundreds of interactive exhibits, films and rare artifacts; feature exhibitions; the 360-degree theatrical production Freedom Rising; and the iconic Signers’ Hall, where visitors can sign the Constitution alongside 42 life-size, bronze statues of the Founding Fathers.

One Liberty Observation Deck takes visitors 57 stories above street level and offers 360-degree views of Philadelphia and beyond. The city’s highest attraction is open every day of the year, with extended morning and evening hours.

The enclosed observation deck offers top-notch photo opportunities. In the evening, groups can catch a sunset or watch the Philadelphia skyline light up.

Touch-screen monitors provide closer and high-definition views of noteworthy sites around the region, along with additional information on each landmark’s history, architecture and cultural significance.

Now tour this!

Philadelphia’s many museums include The Franklin Institute, founded in honor of Benjamin Franklin, America’s first scientist. A favorite exhibit is The Giant Heart, a model of the heart large enough to walk through.

The National Museum of American Jewish History is located on Independence Mall. The five-story museum brings to life the more than 360-year history of Jews in America. On a self-guided or guided tour, groups encounter the stories of how Jewish immigrants became Jewish Americans. Artifacts on display include Albert Einstein’s pipe, Irving Berlin’s piano and Stephen Spielberg’s first camera.

Philadelphia Museum of Art sits on a rise of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. General admission includes the main building, the Perelman Building and the Rodin Museum, home to the largest collection of masterpieces, outside of Paris, by French sculptor Auguste Rodin.

The museum’s 72 steps leading up to the East Terrace became famous as the “Rocky steps” after the release of the 1976 movie Rocky starring Sylvester Stallone. Visitors can jog up the steps to re-create the iconic movie scene. A sculpture of Rocky Balboa is situated on the lawn near the bottom of the steps and makes a great photo op.

Philadelphia Sightseeing Tours & Transportation provides double-decker bus tours, classic trolley tours and group transportation. The hop-on, hop-off double-decker tour has 27 stops. Guided tours, day and night tours, and customized packages are available.

Coming in spring 2018 is a Fashion Outlets of Philadelphia located in Center City on Market Street. Clothing and shoes are tax-free in the city.

ASK

Philadelphia Convention & Visitors Bureau

215-636-3303

discoverphl.com