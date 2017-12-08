Washington National Cathedral offers more than beauty. Visitors can take a walk and experience the beloved architectural features, the history and attend a worship service.

“The cathedral is a space unlike any other in the capital, and traces Christian history overlaid with the American story,” said Kevin Eckstrom, chief communications officer for Washington National Cathedral. “You’ll see carvings of Moses alongside statues of Abraham Lincoln and George Washington, stained glass windows of Thomas Jefferson alongside carvings of Eleanor Roosevelt and Helen Keller. The building is an architectural masterpiece that draws visitors in through both its grandeur and its quiet corners. Everywhere you look there’s something to see and every visit there’s something new to learn.”

Self-guided tours are a popular activity at the cathedral, giving groups the opportunity to see the beauty of this historic building. Other tours include a behind-the scenes tour, tour & tea, audio tour, close-up tour, highlights tour, spiritual reflections tour and a seasonal gargoyle tour.

“The docent-led tours showcase the highlights of the building, including its architecture, history and purpose,” Eckstrom said. “The cathedral is unlike any other space in DC and is one of the most magnificent Gothic cathedrals in the country. Major sites include stained-glass windows, stone carvings, the tomb of President Woodrow Wilson, 57 acres of gardens and grounds, a stained-glass window containing a piece of moon rock, whimsical carvings and even a Darth Vader grotesque.”

Both ongoing and short-term exhibits are available for visiting during a tour. With something always going on at the cathedral, be sure to check out the calendar of events for concerts or programs.

Groups should plan on spending 90 minutes visiting the cathedral.

There is a discounted rate for groups of 16 or more, with free motorcoach parking available with advanced reservations. Groups wishing to attend worship services with no tour do not require reservations but must pay a motorcoach parking fee.

For more information, call 202-537-6208 or visit cathedral.org.