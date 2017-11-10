Explore an art deco icon at The Foshay Museum

Groups encounter unique architectural design and interesting stories when visiting W Minneapolis-The Foshay Museum.

The Foshay museum and observation deck on the building’s 30th floor welcomes groups to what was known as Foshay Tower when it opened in 1929.

In 2008, the renovated Foshay Tower reopened as W Minneapolis-The Foshay, a 229-room hotel.

“W Minneapolis-The Foshay museum is an ideal and unique location to host smaller group meetings and events,” said Jolene Koepp, director of marketing. “Guests can mix and mingle amid an extraordinary collection of history that takes you back to the times of Wilbur Foshay and his elaborate soirees.”

Designed in the image of the Washington Monument, Foshay Tower was the first skyscraper built in Minnesota and remained the tallest building in Minneapolis until 1971. Foshay Tower is significant for its art deco design.

The museum focuses primarily on the history of Foshay Tower and its original owner and builder, Wilbur Foshay. The observation deck wraps around the entire building and offers a 360-degree view of Minneapolis, Saint Paul and suburbs. A docent can answer questions and give short presentations.

Foshay, an art student turned business mogul, became famous for his comet-like rise, lavish lifestyle and financial scandals.

The hotel’s Foshay Museum invites visitors and hotel guests to explore the historic building’s colorful history through photographs, newspaper articles, letters, blueprints, film and audio recordings as well as artifacts from the tower’s early years.

While free to W guests, groups can tour the museum and enjoy the views for a small fee. Group events for up to 20 at a time can be coordinated, with light bites and passed wine or Champagne.

For more information, call 612-215-3783 or visit wminneapolishotel.com/foshaymuseum.