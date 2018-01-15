Group Tour Media

Late in 2016, the Seattle museum known for 16 years as the Experience Music Project changed its name to Museum of Pop Culture, also known as MoPOP. While the museum holds a significant historical music collection of nearly 140,000 artifacts, the board of the museum — founded in 2000 by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen — felt a new name would better reflect the growing scope of the overall collection.

“The Museum of Pop Culture’s world-class exhibitions appeal to fans of all pop culture genres featuring everything from science fiction, fantasy, horror, music, video games and sports,” said Anita Woo, senior manager of media communications.

MoPOP attracts more than 740,000 visitors each year, including groups of all sizes and ages.

School group visits focus on exploring the creative process and promote critical thinking for students. Reservations include self-guided tours and workshops that can be added on to a tour. An in-museum Curriculum Connection workshop aligns social studies, science, language arts, music and visual arts through hands-on activities.

Two popular sections of the museum offer ultimate interactivity. The video game exhibit allows visitors to play an array of games, whether they are beginners or expert gamers.

The Sound Lab is set up like a recording studio and lets students explore the tools of rock ‘n’ roll through samplers, mixing consoles, electric guitars, drums and other instruments. There are soundproof rooms, interactive tutorials and a jam room where a group can use the skills they’ve learned to record their own song.

The exterior of the Frank O. Gehry-designed building looks like a work of pop art and has 140,000 square feet of exhibit and event space, including an extensive retail shop. MoPOP has an on-site restaurant, Culture Kitchen by Wolfgang Puck, and is within walking distance to other Seattle Center restaurants and attractions. There is a designated motorcoach drop-off point and parking is available nearby.

For more information, call 206-262-3239 or visit mopop.org.

Article by MeLinda Schnyder