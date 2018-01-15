Group Tour Media

Welcome to Fairfield, California!

Located in the heart of Northern California, just 45 minutes from Sacramento and San Francisco and 20 minutes from the world-famous Napa Valley, Fairfield is an ideal Hub and Spoke destination to many of the Northern California’s most popular attractions and destinations.

Fairfield is best known as the home of not one, but two famous companies, Jelly Belly Candy Company and Anheuser-Busch Brewery. Both Jelly Belly and Anheuser-Busch offer exciting and delicious tours for visitors.

Did you know it takes over a week to make a single Jelly Belly jellybean? Get a behind the scenes look at how Jelly Belly creates its famous bean and over 100 other fine confections on the free self-guided daily tour. Over 20 million jellybeans are made every day at the factory – and you can taste all the flavors at the sample bar in the visitors center! For an even sweeter experience, sign up for the Jelly Belly University tour, which allows guests on to the factory floor.

Less than a mile from Jelly Belly is Anheuser-Busch, where visitors can select from several tours that all conclude with samples in the tasting room. The marquee attraction, “Flights of Fairfield,” is an intimate experience for small groups that includes a one-on-one session with a brewing expert, while the “Beermaster Tour” allows guests to sample directly from a finishing tank.

The travel possibilities and adventures are endless in and around Fairfield. Enjoy spacious accommodations at name-branded hotels, with many offering free parking for tour buses and continental breakfasts for guests. During the day, explore a thriving wine country, award-winning olive oil companies, beautiful outdoor parks, championship golf courses, and a natural marsh.

Venture onto Fairfield’s back roads and discover the rustic Suisun Valley. Suisun Valley is neighbor to Napa Valley – but there are no crowds or congested roads here. This region is home to over a dozen family-owned tasting rooms and many host events year-round that include live music, food trucks, harvest celebrations, and of course, wine tasting. These wineries are known for treating their guests like family – just one reason the valley is winning the hearts of visitors around the world.

