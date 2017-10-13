Sunshine Summit ‘Mega Fam’ held in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Just three weeks after Hurricane Irma worked its way up the center of the state of Florida, the Daytona Beach Area Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) hosted the Sunshine Summit, its first ever “mega” familiarization tour, Sept. 26-29.

The CVB welcomed 38 buyers and meeting planners as they arrived via direct flights from New York City, Atlanta and Charlotte at Daytona Beach International Airport.

“This FAM couldn’t have come at a better time,” said Linda McMahon, CVB director of group sales. “We know our drive and feeder market meeting planners are looking for excellent product and the Sunshine Summit will help get the message out that our coast is clear and the majority of the area’s hotels, restaurants and attractions are ready to welcome visitors.”

“One could not ask or receive better hospitality,” said George LaMont, commandant for Department of Florida Marine Corps League. “We thoroughly enjoyed the trip, but more importantly it convinced me that Daytona Beach is a viable location for the Department of Florida to meet.”

The attendees represented all markets (tour and travel, sports, corporate, incentive, faith-based, military, fraternal, specialty, state association and third party) representing the United States as well as Argentina, Canada and Latin America. Five site visits were also conducted during the planners’ free time and several more are planned.

“The Sunshine Summit was educational, inspirational and so much fun,” said Mary Pitts, Life Focus Ministries pastor. “The sites, meals, entertainment and the interaction with the CVB and the other planners was amazing.”

The itineraries included site visits to area sports facilities, Daytona International Speedway, Ponce Inlet Lighthouse, Marine Science Center, and Angell & Phelps Chocolate Factory. Eco and brew tours, a fishing excursion with Critter Fleet, and visits to neighboring New Smryna Beach and DeLand were also included.