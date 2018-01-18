FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — In the last year, Fayetteville and Cumberland County community have added new attractions for the adventurous, health conscious, food fanatics, craft beer drinkers and history buffs.

Adventure seekers:

The community’s first trampoline park opened in mid-December in Fayetteville. Located in Westover Shopping Center, 40,000 square foot Defy Fayetteville features over 25 trampolines, including angled wall trampolines and launching decks. The park touts a ninja obstacle course, a zip line, trapeze, battle beams, stunt fall activity and many foam pits to ensure a safe landing for all.

Two other trampoline parks are scheduled to come online in 2018: JP Jumpmasters in Fayetteville and Surge Trampoline Park in Hope Mills.

Spring Lake Outpost is Fort Bragg’s gateway to the Lower Little River. The veteran and family owned facility aims to merge water sports with relaxation. Canoes, kayaks and/or tubes are available for rental, and transportation back to the starting point is provided for each booked trip. Short and long routes are available seven days a week.

Craft beer drinkers:

2017 was a busy year for breweries in Cumberland County. Two new breweries opened in downtown Fayetteville, pushing Cumberland County’s brewery total to five. Dirt Bag Ales, a 2015 addition, began building a new and expanded location in Hope Mills. The county’s three newest breweries are all veteran owned and veteran run.

Two veterans opened Lake Gaston Brewing and Restaurant in downtown Fayetteville in late 2017. Each weekend they have at least four of their beers on tap, along with a variety of other beer offerings. They are also a full-service restaurant.

Bright Light Brewing Company, a pet and family friendly establishment, was opened in mid-2017 by military veterans. They have rotating craft brews on tap and host a rotating list of Fayetteville finest food trucks. The brewery features an open floor plan and wide open patio area.

History buffs:

The 82nd Airborne and War Memorial Museum, located on Fort Bragg, tells the history of the 82nd Airborne from its inception during the World War I era to modern military history. Currently renovating and updating all galleries, the museum is set to re-open during All American Week in May.

In November 2017, a Global War on Terrorism Memorial was installed at Freedom Memorial Park in Fayetteville. The monuments at Freedom Memorial Park honor Cumberland County’s War dead.

Health conscious:

Floating Shanti in Fayetteville is the only location in the Piedmont region of North Carolina that offers flotation therapy. Flotation therapy uses a combination of sensory deprivation and enriched mineral water to allow floaters to relax and renew. Flotation takes place in a sound-proof tank that holds warm, shallow water, enriched with Epsom salts. In additional to flotation therapy, this new facility offers a variety of other services.

Clean Eatz, a healthy lifestyle restaurant, opened in Fayetteville’s Westwood Shopping Center in 2017. Everything on the menu is a delicious, healthy option. In addition to a restaurant, Clean Eatz offers meal plans, family meals, catering, smoothies, spices, and snacks.

Foodies:

A local food truck favorite, The Blind Pig NC, opened a restaurant in downtown Fayetteville in January. The Blind Pig serves quality smoked meats, presented with a fusion of homemade sauces and vinegars. A food truck favorite is The Angry Hawaiian, which features smoked chicken or pulled pork on a roll topped with hand-cut pineapple marinated with sambal pepper paste.

Crown Fried Chicken opened its doors in October of 2017. The Spring Lake establishment serves New York-style fried chicken cooked to order, along with other delicacies. They are known for their Mumbo Sauce.

For more on things to see and do in Cumberland County, or to plan a visit, head to VisitFayettevilleNC.com.