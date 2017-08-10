In historic downtown Branson, Missouri, groups visiting Dick’s 5 & 10 have a good chance to meet second-generation co-owner Steve Hartley. The 5 & 10 is not much different now as when Hartley’s dad turned the key in 1961.

“Since my dad first opened the doors, our family has been devoted to making shopping fun — mixing nostalgia with novelty,” Hartley said. Groups, he adds, are most welcome.

Each aisle in the 100-plus-year-old building has a theme, which aids in getting around the 10,000-square-foot store.

The Fun Aisle gives kitsch a cool vibe. There are mechanical circus bears that dance and psychedelic purses adorned with tutus for wee ballerinas.

In the candy aisle, or “Candy Emporium,” groups find 36 flavors of 10-cent taffy. There are fun pieces of candy, too, like two sizes of candy pizza and a tray of candy rolled to resemble sushi, plus favorites like Dots and Sugar Babies. In all, there are 1,100 different kinds of candy and snacks offered every day at the 5 & 10.

Longneck bottles of soda fill the soft drink shelves with classics like Nehi Orange to challenging flavors like Bacon Soda. Dick’s displays several historic collections, too.

The “White River Arrowhead Collection” was the first collection to be shown at the store. Today, visitors will find a 60-foot Wall of Fame devoted to baseball. The wall includes autographed photos of Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig and Cy Young. There are specially packed baseball cards that feature the all-time greats of the game.

There are prints of WWII aircraft that have been signed by the aircraft’s pilots and crew members. Model airplanes suspend from the ceiling; walls serve as display cases for a 70-car train exhibit.

Dick’s offers 200 different board games from Tiddledy Winks, which debuted on the market in 1888, to the original Fighting Robots that Marx Toy Company introduced in 1964. Motorcoach parking is found at the rear of the store.

For more information, call 417-334-2410 or visit Dicks5and10.com.