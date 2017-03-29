Groups find treasure at Unclaimed Baggage Center

A full suit of armor, a coffin, moose antlers, a camera from a space shuttle, a 5.8-carat diamond ring set in a platinum band, money — these are all items travelers have packed in their luggage — and lost. A full suit of armor? The Unclaimed Baggage Center is the only such store of its kind in the United States that doesn’t even raise an eyebrow. That’s because the folks at the center in Scottsboro routinely find the bizarre and unexpected — like vacuum-packed frogs, a Scottish kilt and a shrunken head.

For groups visiting this repository of riches, it can feel like Christmas. Golf clubs, snowboards, iPods, cameras and other electronics, jewelry and wardrobe accessories, the wardrobe itself — right down to the unmentionables — guests really never know what they will find on a visit. Everything packed is fair game if that luggage is among the half of 1 percent of lost bags that go unclaimed.

Amazingly, that amounts to some 7,000 items rolling onto the center’s 40,000 square feet of showroom floors — daily.

“Groups may want to book their shopping spree during the week when crowds are often smaller,” said Brenda Cantrell, brand ambassador for the Unclaimed Baggage Center. “Make sure you plan enough time to really explore the store and go on your own ‘treasure hunt.’ You can also plan to spend a few minutes at the front of the store in the museum and grab lunch at the café.”

Also, take advantage of the Baggage Experience, which takes place at 2:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, to see what it’s like to open an unprocessed bag.

Some key points to remember: Not everything that turns up at the Unclaimed Baggage Center hits the sales floor, but all items are sorted; clothing is professionally cleaned by the center, which happens to have the largest commercial dry cleaning and laundry facility in Alabama; and the electronics that go into the showcases are tested and scrubbed clean of all personal data.

One more thing: Bring walking shoes. The Unclaimed Baggage Center covers more than a full city block — and groups will want to see every square inch of its treasures.

For more information, call 256-259-1525 or visit unclaimedbaggage.com.

Article by Kathy Witt