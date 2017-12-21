Welcome to Jacksonville/Onslow County, a caring community steeped in military history and tradition, and home to U.S. Marine Corps base, Camp Lejeune.

Regardless of the season, it is always a good time to visit and discover the many ways to find your country at the beautiful coast of North Carolina.

Feel your patriotic spirit at Lejeune Memorial Gardens, a gorgeous, yet quiet and retrospective landmark nestled amidst the North Carolina pines, dotted with azaleas blooming with amazing color in the springtime. There are several memorials that honor our veterans. The Beirut Memorial is dedicated to those who lost their lives in 1983 in Beirut on a peacekeeping mission. The 9/11 Memorial is a piece of the Twin Towers and was brought to Jacksonville to thank Marines for their service. The Vietnam Memorial is only one of two in the United States that lists the names of every person lost. The newest monument is the Montford Point Marines Memorial that honors African American Marines that served the country during World War II.

Find your country and culture in the peaceful and rural inner coastal plains of North Carolina. Mike’s Farm is a great place for groups to enjoy a family-style dinner with some of the best home cooking in eastern North Carolina. The farm also has a gift shop and a phenomenal bakery.

Amidst the country setting is Huffman Vineyards at Mirey Creek, a beautiful winery with a large and open tasting room to enjoy wine tastings from more than twenty-one varieties.

Our African American heritage can be discovered along the African American Heritage Trail that includes Ocean City Beach, one of the first coastal communities where African Americans were allowed to live at North Topsail Beach.

Be inspired by the beauty of Swansboro. Shop and dine in the historic downtown situated along the waterfront at a variety of gift shops and restaurants at over 40 unique locations.

Between April and October, Swansboro’s Hammocks Beach State Park is a great place for groups to enjoy a 40-minute round trip ferry ride to Bear Island for a peaceful walk along the white sandy beaches and some shelling. Or, check out Lady Swan Boat Tours for a group sunset cruise or a history tour on the White Oak River.

How would you like to find your country? Visit onlyinonslow.com for more information about planning a unique group tour that inspires patriotism and a sense of freedom.