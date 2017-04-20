HARTFORD, Conn. — Discover New England, a nonprofit cooperative destination marketing organization that promotes New England tourism internationally, has appointed Randy Fiveash, director of the Connecticut Office of Tourism, chairman of the board of directors.

Fiveash will serve as the chairman of the board, which includes tourism directors from all six New England states, for the next two calendar years (2017–2018).

As chairman of the board, Fiveash will work closely with Discover New England leadership and the board of directors to further the organization’s mission to:

Increase international awareness of New England as a memorable, high-quality, four-season destination.

Assist New England hospitality businesses reach a global audience and generate new business from international markets.

Expand international tour operators’ knowledge of New England attractions and ensure they have the resources needed to showcase the best the region has to offer.

“New England is one of the world’s premier destinations and attracts millions of international visitors every year,” said Fiveash. “I am honored to serve as the chairman of Discover New England and work with the organization to ensure international travelers are keenly aware of our rich history, fascinating cities, charming towns and exciting outdoor adventures.”

According to Discover New England data:

The number of overseas visitors to New England has increased by 25 percent since 2012, reaching 2.2 million in 2015.

Overseas visitors spent $2.1 billion in total direct spending in New England in 2015.

The top five overseas visitor markets for New England in 2015 were: United Kingdom, China, Germany, France and India.

“As the director of tourism for the State of Connecticut, our partnership with Discover New England has been key to helping us grow Connecticut’s $14.7 billion tourism industry sector,” Fiveash said.

“Randy has been a champion of Discover New England’s mission for years, and we’re very pleased to have him as board chair,” said Lori Harnois, executive director of Discover New England. “It’s an exciting time for international tourism in New England, with many new route developments and opportunities on the horizon.”

One of the new route developments into New England include nonstop flights between Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, and Dublin, Ireland, offered by Aer Lingus. The service’s launch last September was jointly promoted by the Connecticut Office of Tourism, Discover New England and Bradley International Airport.

“Strong partnerships with the state and organizations like Discover New England will continue to help us attract even greater investment from the international community, and create more jobs and opportunities for Connecticut and New England,” said Kevin A. Dillon, A.A.E., executive director of the Connecticut Airport Authority.

During his term as Discover New England chairman, Fiveash will continue to lead the Connecticut Office of Tourism, where he is responsible for the state’s marketing, strategic planning and development efforts to build tourism as a significant economic driver.

Before becoming Connecticut’s director of tourism in 2008, Fiveash served as commissioner of tourism for the commonwealth of Kentucky’s department of tourism and served on various other leadership committees in the tourism, convention and visitors bureau industries.

Additional information about Discover New England is available at DiscoverNewEngland.org.