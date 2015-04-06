Focus On: New Haven, Connecticut

New Haven, Connecticut, is located on the deep New Haven Harbor on the northern shore of the Long Island Sound.

Greater New Haven is 70 miles north of New York City and 120 miles south of Boston, perfect for any New England tour.

English Puritans founded New Haven in 1638, and a notable cast of characters is associated with the city — Connecticut Revolutionary War hero Nathan Hale and inventor Eli Whitney.

Plus, there’s the founding of Yale University, which would become one of the most respected educational institutions in the United States.

Two of Yale’s most visited institutions are being renovated. Beinecke Rare Book & Manuscript Library will be closed from May 2015 to September 2016 while the library’s building undergoes a major renovation. The Yale Center for British Art is closed until February 2016 for building conservation.

Historical institutions and museums share the area’s history, tall tales and intrigue.

Now the state’s second largest city, New Haven boasts a lively arts scene.

Fun Facts:

• Louis Lassen cooked the first hamburger at Louis’ Lunch in New Haven in 1900. Lassen’s descendants cook them the same way today, on the original grill.

• Yale graduate Eli Whitney invented the cotton gin in 1794.

• Yale students in the 1940s recycled Frisbie pie tins into flying toys, which would later become the Wham-O Frisbee.

Eli Whitney Museum and Workshop

The Eli Whitney Museum and Workshop in Hamden collects, interprets and teaches experiments that are the roots of design and invention. In addition to exhibits on Whitney and his most famous invention, the cotton gin, the facility offers more than 100 experimental learning workshops for students. Programs are designed for one and a half hours, although some may take two hours. The museum building was originally the Eli Whitney Armory, erected by Whitney to produce muskets.

Shubert Theater

Located in the heart of New Haven’s entertainment district, the Shubert Theater presents a wide variety of performing arts, including Broadway shows, popular bands and musical artists, special student shows, ballet and family entertainment. It’s been a vibrant force for the performing arts for 100 years. The 1,600-seat theater is managed by CAPA (Connecticut Association for the Performing Arts) — a not-for-profit organization. Hourlong backstage tours are available twice a month.

Yale Peabody Museum of Natural History

From dinosaurs to diamonds and meteorites to mummies, the Peabody engages students with a wide range of exhibits and programs. The 55-minute K-12 school programs are on anthropology, art, biology, geology and paleontology. The popular Discovery Room is full of touchable specimens and hands-on activities in addition to interesting live animals — like endangered poison dart frogs from South America, giant hissing cockroaches from Madagascar and harmless eastern milk and rat snakes from New England.

New Haven Crypt, First Church of Christ

The New Haven Crypt, located under the First Church of Christ on the New Haven Green, holds tombstones that date back to 1687.

In 1812-13, the current church was built over a small portion of the town’s burial ground. The re- mains and gravestones were left in their original positions and protected by the church’s foundation. Tours are offered Thursday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (April-October).

Yale University Art Gallery

The collection at Yale University Art Gallery represents Eastern and Western cultures ranging from ancient times to today. School groups explore the gallery’s collection, buildings and exhibitions on interactive guided class visits. Leading the visits for K–12 students are gallery teachers, Yale graduate students trained as museum educators. Class visits stress critical thinking, observation skills and creative evaluation through close examination and discussion on works of art.