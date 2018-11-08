Nothing says luxury like Fort Lauderdale, Florida. With 23 miles of promenade-lined beachfronts, lavish hotels, word-class restaurants and impressive nightlife, the port city is an exciting destination to explore before and after a cruise.

Ivonne MacMillan, public relations manager for the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau, gave associate editor Kelsey Smith the inside scoop on pre- and post-cruise experiences.

Q: What makes Fort Lauderdale an appealing Port City?

A: Fort Lauderdale is a welcoming and cosmopolitan city. Whether planned in advance, or with no planning at all, the city offers countless getaways to easily extend your stay.

Port Everglades is just five minutes from the airport, beach, nightlife, and downtown’s arts and entertainment district. Groups will find spectacular sights and experiences to enjoy throughout their stay, including a variety of restaurants, speakeasies, lounges, breweries, art galleries, mural districts, water sports and shopping.

Q: What attractions do you recommend cruisers visit?

A: Las Olas Boulevard, our vibrant “style mile,” is a lovely tree-lined street with galleries, boutiques, cafes and restaurants. Here, you’ll also find the NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale, which features beautiful exhibits. Outside of downtown, you can explore the Everglades with Sawgrass Recreation Park or Everglades Holiday Park. They offer thrilling airboat rides. Groups will see alligators in their natural habitat and other native wildlife. Sawgrass Mills, the largest outlet mall in the United States, is a must for visitors who like to shop.

Other great attractions include the historic Bonnet House Museum & Gardens, Butterfly World, the Museum of Discovery and Science, Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Flamingo Gardens, and Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Q: What advice do you have for first-time visitors?

A: Check out our visitor guide at vacationplanner.sunny.org. The guide is filled with itinerary ideas and offers. It’s your go-to guide for before, during and after a trip. You also can visit sunny.org/cruise-and-play for deals on hotels, attractions and special discounts — available just by showing your cruise card or documents. Even if you have just a few hours before your cruise, you can always find vibrant activities in Greater Fort Lauderdale to enjoy at your leisure.

ASK

Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau

954-765-4466

sunny.org

SAMPLE CRUISE

Sail to Havana and Cozumel on Royal Caribbean International

Majesty of the Seas

May 8–13, 2019

Day One: Depart Fort Lauderdale at 4 p.m.

Day Two: Havana, Cuba

Day Three: Fun day at sea

Day Four: Cozumel, Mexico

Day Five: Fun day at sea

Day Six: Return to Fort Lauderdale

ASK

Royal Caribbean International

866-562-7625

royalcaribbean.com